Medigus Announces Final Airworthiness Criteria Published by the FAA

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. ( MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies, and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today that ParaZero Ltd. ("ParaZero"), a privately held company engaged in drone technology with an innovative patented safety system for drones, of which Medigus has a 40% ownership stake, confirmed that leading drone manufacturer, Airobotics, is proceeding towards type certification of its automated drone system after final airworthiness criteria was published by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA published the final airworthiness criteria for certification of Airobotics’ automated drone system, marking an important milestone on to complete the first of its kind regulatory process of type certification in the USA for commercial drones, similar to the extensive testing and validation process required for commercial aircraft. Airobotics’ innovative drone system provides an end-to-end automated solution, including capabilities such as automated battery and payload swapping, fully autonomous flight and numerous safety redundancies, including a ParaZero ASTM F3322-18 certified parachute recovery system.

As part of the type certification process, the FAA has developed a dedicated pathway for testing reliability and safety (Durability and Reliability), which formed the basis for formulating the flight criterion. Last week, the FAA published the final "Airworthiness" criterion, following public comments, which includes 10 drones from various companies, a number of which are utilizing integrated parachute recovery systems for enhanced safety for urban environment operations.

ParaZero has developed a patented drone safety system designed to protect people and payloads, providing a solution to reduce the risk of a drone's malfunction in an urban environment. Unique in the industry, the system includes a smart parachute system that monitors drone flight in real time, identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

ParaZero’s safety technology contains a portfolio of ASTM F3322-18 compliant parachute systems for the DJI Mavic 2, Phantom 4, Matrice 200, Matrice 300, the Airobotics Optimus drone, and a number of others in development. The ASTM F3322-18 standard requires 45 aerial parachute deployments across a number of failure scenarios, in the presence of an approved third-party testing agency. These tests and corresponding data generated provide global regulators the confidence required in the performance benchmarks of a drone parachute system for issuing advanced operational approvals: effectiveness and reliability in all failure scenarios, rated descent rate, and minimum flight altitude.

