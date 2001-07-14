SentinelOne Recognized Across 2022 Comparably Award Categories

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced a series of awards for leadership and workplace culture by Comparably, a leader in compensation, culture, and career monitoring. The recognitions underscore SentinelOne’s commitment to maintaining outstanding culture amidst rapid growth.

SentinelOne was named to the 2022 Comparably lists for Best+Company+Outlook, Best+Place+to+Work+San+Francisco%2FBay+Area, Best+Global+Culture, Best+Engineering+Teams and Best+Sales+Teams.

“We’re on an exciting growth trajectory solving mission critical cybersecurity problems - it’s our people that make that possible,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne. “We’re making the world a safer place with autonomous cybersecurity. It's the dedication and relentlessness of our team that enables us to achieve.”

The Comparably awards are based on anonymous responses from SentinelOne’s employees, who identified excitement about the opportunities facing the company and the cybersecurity industry as a key reason for their positive company outlook.

"Our dedication and commitment to wellbeing and inclusion continues to strengthen our culture, even as we rapidly grow and expand globally," said Divya Ghatak, Chief People Officer, SentinelOne. “Our people and values are the foundation of SentinelOne. Without them, we wouldn’t be the company we are today."

For more information about SentinelOne’s workplace and career opportunities, visit www.sentinelone.com%2Fcareers.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform.

