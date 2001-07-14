CDW Welcomes Steve O'Brien, Vice President, Investor Relations

CDW (Nasdaq: CDW), announced today that Steve O’Brien has joined the company as vice president, investor relations.

O’Brien joins CDW from Arrow Electronics, an electronic components and technology solutions distributor, where he led investor relations for the past eight years. Prior to joining Arrow, O’Brien spent more than 15 years working as a sell-side equity analyst covering the technology industry at Jefferies and J.P. Morgan. O’Brien began his career in investment banking with J.P. Morgan’s Technology, Media and Telecom group.

“I am very excited to welcome Steve to CDW,” said Al Miralles, chief financial officer, CDW. "Steve is a hands-on, accomplished senior executive that brings to CDW a deep knowledge of the technology industry and strong appreciation for the investor community.”

