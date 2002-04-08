Trex Sustains Its Reign as "Greenest" Brand

WINCHESTER, Va., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded on sustainable principles, Trex Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance composite decking and outdoor living products, has long been considered a leader when it comes to sustainability. That reputation and track record were recently reinforced via three distinct honors from Green Builder Media – all related to the company’s sustainable products and practices.



For the 12th consecutive year, Trex® has been named the “greenest” decking in the industry by the readers of Green Builder magazine. In addition to this unprecedented achievement, Trex once again received the highest score for decking in the Green Builder Media Brand Index. Rounding out a trifecta of accolades, Trex’s new Augmented Reality (AR) Decking Visualizer was named one of Green Builder’s 2022 “Sustainable Products of the Year.”

“For more than 30 years, Trex has been dedicated to creating products that are the best in the outdoor living industry without sacrificing our commitment to sustainability,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing and ESG development for Trex. “So, it is especially rewarding when our work and brand are recognized by green building experts and trade professionals who actively seek out high-quality, eco-friendly products for their projects.”

Green Builder Readers’ Choice Awards & Brand Index

One of the longest-running and most respected studies in the sustainable building industry, the Green Builder Readers’ Choice Survey uncovers what eco-conscious building professionals perceive to be the most sustainable products, materials and brands. Since the program’s inception in 2009, Trex is the only brand to hold the top spot in its category every year, reinforcing the brand’s leadership and strong preference among eco-conscious architects, builders and contractors.

Trex also maintained its position year-over-year as the leader in the decking category of the Green Builder Media Brand Index, which launched last year. Designed to evaluate brand position in the marketplace, the Brand Index integrates purchase preferences, brand sentiment and reader data, merging macro market trends from COGNITION Smart Data with micro user-specific results from the Readers’ Choice survey. Based on these combined factors, the award recognizes the most sustainable, innovative and highest performing brands across a wide spectrum of building product categories.

“The readers of Green Builder magazine are highly discerning when it comes to the building products they specify and use,” noted Adkins. “We are extremely proud that Trex has continued to be their top choice for sustainable decking 12 years running. This recognition reinforces that Trex’s earth-friendly composition and manufacturing processes are appreciated and preferred by green building professionals.”

Following are some of the company’s key sustainability highlights:

The entire high-performance Trex decking portfolio is made from 95% recycled and reclaimed material , including polyethylene plastic film and reclaimed wood.

, including polyethylene plastic film and reclaimed wood. Trex is one of the largest recyclers of plastic film in North America , diverting more than 370 million pounds of discarded polyethylene film from landfills and waterways each year through its groundbreaking NexTrex ® recycling program.

, diverting more than from landfills and waterways each year through its groundbreaking NexTrex recycling program. Closed-loop recirculation systems at its production facilities recycle approximately 99% of the water used in the making of Trex products.

used in the making of Trex products. The lack of harmful chemicals needed to produce and maintain Trex decking makes it a safer choice for humans, animals and the environment than decking containing chemical treatments.

Green Builder’s 2022 “Sustainable Products of the Year”

Trex’s sustainable leadership extends beyond its products and production practices. The new Trex® AR Deck Visualizer, a mobile app that enables users to explore design possibilities for their outdoor spaces by visualizing realistic digital renderings of Trex products against their actual home environments, was named to Green Builder’s list of “Sustainable Products of the Year” for 2022. Each year, the magazine’s editorial team reviews hundreds of building products designed to make homes more resilient, intelligent, effective, healthy and sustainable – and highlights the 50 most innovative in its selections.

Available for free via the Apple Store and Google Play, the new Trex app affords users a panoramic view to experiment with the brand’s extensive array of decking and railing pairings. The interactive program also features planning tools to help users determine size/square footage along with on-screen buttons that take users directly to the Shop Trex website where they can order product samples. Consumers can save and share their selections, find Trex retailers and research local builders all within the application.

“Planning a sustainable and stylish outdoor space has never been easier,” said Adkins. “As homeowners prepare to create their ultimate outdoor spaces, the new Trex Deck Visualizer serves as a helpful and useful first step in the process, providing all of the tools and confidence they’ll need to turn their dream into a reality.”

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media group focused on green building and responsible growth. The complete results of the latest Readers’ Choice Survey and Brand Index, along with the full list of Green Builder’s 2022 “Sustainable Products of the Year,” are all featured in the March/April digital and print editions of Green Builder magazine.

For more information about Trex’s high-performance, eco-friendly products, visit www.trex.com.

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. [: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to have been named to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies and to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You can also follow Trex on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/trex-company/), Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Contact: Anna Figy or Sara Tatay

L.C. Williams & Associates

312-565-4634 or 800-837-7123

[email protected] or [email protected]