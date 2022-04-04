Inpixon Secures Contract with Leading Ordering and Delivery Company to Provide Employee Experience App

PR Newswire

Implementation of Inpixon Smart Office Solution Intended to Optimize Hybrid Workplace Communication, Engagement, and Productivity

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that it has contracted with a Fortune 1000-ranked ordering and delivery company to provide Inpixon's smart office app to facilitate the customer's hybrid workplace model and enhance the employee experience. The agreement includes professional services and annual subscription licenses with a total contract value of more than a half a million dollars.

This nationally recognized ordering and delivery company is embracing a hybrid workforce and has thousands of employees distributed around the country working either in-person at one of their many offices or fully remote. Inpixon will provide a customer-branded app to facilitate communication, engagement, productivity and safety for in-person and virtual employees by integrating desk bookings, amenities search, room reservations, wayfinding, hybrid meetings and events, facility work orders, visitor management, company news, notifications, and an opt-in find-a-colleague feature. The app is intended to enhance the employee experience while providing easier access to co-workers and information to ultimately facilitate a more connected workforce.

"We're proud to add another industry leader to our growing roster of very large organizations that turn to Inpixon to address the changing workplace dynamics," stated Inpixon CEO Nadir Ali. "This customer's objectives are to reduce friction and improve accessibility to company tools, information and resources as well as to provide visibility to the planned locations and schedules of colleagues for on-site work on an opt-in basis. With thousands of employees nationwide, we look forward to supporting them in providing their employees a connected workplace environment where they can be highly productive and engaged regardless of their chosen work location."

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence®, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion, IIoT and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 and other global events on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing if needed, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

