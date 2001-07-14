Pennsylvania American Water to Plant Trees for Customers Who Switch to Paperless Billing in April

With Earth Day just around the corner, Pennsylvania+American+Water announced today that it would plant a tree for each customer who commits to going paperless during the month of April. The company has partnered with the Chesapeake+Bay+Foundation on this campaign and will donate $10 to its Keystone+10+Million+Trees+Partnership for every customer who switches from a paper bill to an electronic bill this month.

The company is providing an initial $10,000 donation to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and will give up to $25,000 total through this campaign depending on customer response. All of the trees planted as result of this campaign will be planted in communities served by Pennsylvania American Water.

“Enrolling in paperless billing programs is one way we can all decrease our environmental footprints and be good stewards of our critical natural resources,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “Cutting down on paper mail saves trees and fuel – plus it’s easy and economical. We hope our customers will join us in this important sustainability effort.”

To go paperless today, log on to your account through the company’s MyWater portal and click “Go Paperless” on the left side of your home page. Don’t have a MyWater account? It’s quick to set one up at pennsylvaniaamwater.com. Click “Sign Up” in the MyWater login window and be sure to have your account number handy.

Customers can take their environmental commitment a step further and request free trees for their properties through this initiative. Trees can help clean local water sources, improve living conditions, create natural shade and privacy, and increase property values. More information and an online request form can be found at https%3A%2F%2Ftenmilliontrees.org%2Fget-involved%2Flandowners%2F Be sure to note that you are a Pennsylvania American Water customer on the online+request+form.

“At the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, we are proud to join with partners like Pennsylvania American Water who understand the importance of clean water and what it means to our quality of life,” said Lane Whigham, Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Pennsylvania director of major giving. “By supporting CBF, Pennsylvania American Water helps create vibrant streamside forests throughout Pennsylvania. These trees improve air quality and prevent pollution from running into our streams and rivers, helping save the Chesapeake Bay downstream while also helping make sure that communities across Pennsylvania have a healthy, thriving environment.”

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water ( NYSE:AWK, Financial) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

