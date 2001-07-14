iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2022 "iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango" on June 4

iHeartMedia and KIIS FM will kick off the Summer celebrating Pop music’s legendary Summer festival, “iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango,” LIVE on June 4 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. The event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will return with performances from Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Charlie Puth, Lauv, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, GAYLE and Em Beihold plus a special performance by Diplo at Dusk and more.

The celebration will broadcast for fans on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide on more than 94 stations in 94 markets on June 4 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p ET. The KIIS CLUB VIP Pre-Sale will begin Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m. PT – become a KIIS CLUB VIP for FREE at www.kiisfm.com, keyword: VIP. All remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. PT via axs.com.

“We are so excited to bring back the show that officially kicks off Summer every year in Southern California. The 2022 lineup is jam packed with amazing artists who represent the very best in pop music right now,” said Beata Murphy, Program Director of KIIS-FM Los Angeles. “Everyone can expect to see awesome performances and hear all of your favorite songs of the Summer. It also wouldn't be Wango Tango without some surprises, so join us on June 4 – we promise you won't want to miss it.”

The legendary KIIS FM Wango Tango has remained one of the most anticipated Summer events in Southern California. The event has flourished into iHeartRadio’s national kick-off to summer music celebration and is part of iHeartRadio’s roster of incredibly successful, nationally-recognized concert events including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartCountry Festival, iHeartRadio ALTer Ego and iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

iHeartRadio Wango Tango is an iHeartMedia production. Executive producers for iHeartRadio Wango Tango are Tom Poleman, John Sykes, Bart Peters and Beata Murphy for iHeartMedia.

Proud national partners for this year’s event include Meta, with more to be announced. For news and information about the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango visit iHeartRadio.com/WangoTango or follow #WangoTango on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month, and has a portfolio of unmatched consumer brands and industry-leading events. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined; has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

