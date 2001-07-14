J.B. Hunt Launches CLEAN Transport Program to Help Customers Reduce the Carbon Footprint of Their Supply Chain

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, today announced the launch of CLEAN Transport™, a new program that will allow customers to acquire carbon offset credits equivalent to the emissions created by their shipments.

“J.B. Hunt is committed to leading the industry toward a low-carbon future,” said Craig Harper, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president at J.B. Hunt. “Many of our customers are working towards short- and long-term sustainability goals, and CLEAN Transport will serve as a great extension of the efforts they’re already taking to reduce the carbon footprint of their supply chain.”

CLEAN Transport will help customers offset carbon emissions based on lane-specific activity each quarter. Working with credible third-party organizations, J.B. Hunt will provide program participants with data showing the amount of carbon offsets needed to achieve a carbon neutral shipment and obtain carbon credits supporting the project selected by the customer. Carbon offset projects include reforestation, forest management, regenerative agriculture and clean power generation.

CLEAN Transport is currently available for J.B. Hunt Intermodal customers and will expand to additional service areas as part of the program’s growth. Customers can select which lanes are part of the program, or J.B. Hunt can provide recommendations based on a carbon footprint evaluation of lane activity. Carbon offset projects available through CLEAN Transport are verified and registered with recognized organizations such as the American Carbon Registry, Verra, Gold Standard and Climate Action Reserve to confirm that the emission reduction or removal was successful and the intended environmental benefits were executed.

J.B. Hunt offers multiple sustainable and efficient transportation solutions to help customers reduce carbon emissions. In addition to using energy efficient equipment and alternative fuels, J.B. Hunt avoided an estimated 4.3 million empty miles in 2020 by using its technology platform J.B. Hunt 360°® to secure backhaul freight. The company is an industry leader in converting over-the-road shipments to intermodal, which on average reduces a shipment’s carbon footprint by 60%. J.B. Hunt recently announced it plans to expand its intermodal fleet to as many as 150,000 containers in the next three to five years as part of a joint initiative with BNSF Railway Company.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

