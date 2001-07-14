IPG Mediabrands partners with HBCU 20x20 to Open a New Avenue for Young, Black Talent to Explore and Enter the Media Profession

IPG Mediabrands today announced an industry-first partnership with the national diversity and inclusion organization, HBCU 20x20, that will create a pipeline between Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCUs) across the United States and the company. The partnership, which encompasses job-hunting students and graduates of HBCUs who are continuing to tap into their alumni networks, will kick off with a Media Immersion Day on April 20th to introduce participants to the business through professional development workshops and networking opportunities.

The program comes as Mediabrands seeks to expand industry opportunities for Black talent and those from other under-represented populations who may never have considered a career in media. Mediabrands’ talent acquisition team reviewed dozens of potential partner programs before honing in on HBCU 20x20 as a partner, which liaises with career-development departments at all 107 HBCUs, broadening opportunity for all students, regardless of their school’s size or national profile.

“As someone who wasn’t even aware of career opportunities in the agency world until I came across the single agency that recruited on campus, I know how important it is to be in the places where the talent we want to attract is,” said Hermon Ghermay, Global Chief Culture Officer at Mediabrands. “Through our multi-faceted partnership with HBCU 20x20, we are excited to be able to provide access to opportunities across our global network to 25,000 talented Black students and alumni who will be critical contributors to how we want to grow our company.”

In addition to providing talent teams across the Mediabrands network of agencies, including global brands UM and Initiative, streamlined access to HBCU students and graduates, HBCU 20x20 offered flexible and creative ways for Mediabrands to deliver consistent messaging to the schools and customize marketing and recruiting content, beyond providing basic intelligence about the company. The upside for HBCU students and alumni will include industry insights, connections and access to opportunities, ranging from internships to mid-career roles, depending on level of experience.

“We are excited to build this unique partnership with Mediabrands, which will allow students at HBCUs across the United States with an opportunity to learn more about advertising and media agencies,” said Nicole Tinson, Founder and CEO of HBCU 20x20. “Careers in media span data science, business, marketing, tech and liberal arts, so we know curating events like the Media Immersion on April 20 will serve as a valuable resource and great stepping stone for students pursuing their careers in the industry. We are grateful to and for Mediabrands for being an industry leader and providing the HBCU community with an opportunity to engage and be empowered."

While Mediabrands is hosting Media Immersion Day as a kickoff to the HBCU 20x20 partnership, programming will span industry-specific seminars and general tips and insights for all job hunters, no matter their career plans.

“We acknowledge that media could be somewhat obscure to some so our approach is to be much more supportive and educational for all,” said Karen Chaykovskaya, Senior Manager, Partnerships & D&I at Mediabrands. “We genuinely want to help people figure out how to develop satisfying career paths.”

HBCU 20x20 is the world's largest network for HBCU and Black jobseekers. Since HBCU 20x20 was formed in 2017, it has placed more than 2,000 people into jobs and internships with companies, hosted 150+ events and developed partnerships with Fortune 500s, startups, nonprofits and federal agencies alike, including Accenture, AT&T, DreamWorks, Microsoft and Walt Disney Company.

IPG Mediabrands is the media and marketing solutions division of Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). Mediabrands manages approximately $40 billion in marketing investment globally on behalf of its clients and provides strategic services and solutions across its award-winning, full-service agency networks UM and Initiative and through its innovative marketing specialist companies Reprise, MAGNA, Orion, Rapport, Healix, Mediabrands Content Studio and the IPG Media Lab. Mediabrands clients include many of the world's most recognizable and iconic brands from a broad portfolio of industry sectors. The company employs more than 13,000 marketing experts in more than 130 countries representing the full diversity of humanity.

