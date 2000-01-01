Farmland Partners: Rising Profitability May Lead to Dividend Increases

Farmland Partners ( FPI, Financial) is an underfollowed small-cap company with a unique business model. The company is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and looks to purchase high-quality farmland throughout North America. Farmland Partners does not generally operate the farms but works with their tenants to lower their input costs and improve operations in order to address the global demand for food, feed, fiber and fuel.

As of Feb. 17, 2022, Farmland Partners owns and/or manages approximately 186,000 acres in 19 states. These states include Arkansas, California, South Dakota and Virginia. The land owned by Farmland Partners is currently being farmed by over 100 tenants who grow more than 26 major commercial crops. Total acreage owned is approximately 160,200 acres as of year-end 2021.

Approximately 70% of the company’s owned portfolio is used to grow primary crops such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton. The remaining 30% is used to produce specialty crops such as almonds, citrus, blueberries, and vegetables. The company encourages environmentally friendly practices from its tenants. Currently, 14 of the farms, which cumulatively comprise approximately 9,010 acres, have leases for renewable energy production, while 24 of the farms, which comprise approximately10,852 acres, have lease options for potential future solar or wind development.

The company went public in 2014 and currently has a market capitalization of $640 million. I believe Farmland Partners is well positioned to take advantage of improving farmer profitability and owned land appreciation.

Revenue model

The main source of revenue for the company is rental income from tenants, which represented 87.5% of total revenues for the 2021 calendar year. These leases by the farm operators typically range from one to five years and the majority have fixed rate payments. Some of the leases have variable rent payments which are based on the revenue generated by that particular farm operator. The company believes the mix of lease type payments offers some insulation from farmer cyclicality inherent in the business.

A USDA report called America’s Diverse Family Farm 2021 Edition states that family farms accounted for approximately 98% of the all farms in the U.S. Small family farms represent the largest number of farms and total amount of land, while large-scale family farms represent the greatest value of production.

Farmland Partners purchases these family farms when they are down on their luck and need extra cash. This allows the former owners to unlock personal or family capital for estate planning and other purposes, and then the company can lease the land back to the former owners. This sale-leaseback transaction allows the seller to retain the ability to operate the farm and land as most have for many years.

Financial review

The company reported strong financial results for 2021. Operating revenues increased 0.9% and net operating income increased 1.2%. Adjusted net income (excluding unusual litigation expenses) was $18.5 million, an increase of 81% over the $10.2 million reported in 2020. Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) was $8.6 million compared to $4.5 million the prior period.

During the year, the company completed 12 farm acquisitions with a combined value of $81.2 million. The company actively manages its portfolio holdings and sells property as well for various reasons. There were 20 dispositions in 2021 for combined proceeds of $73 million, which resulted in a gain on sale of $9.3 million.

In 2021, the company reopened its FPI Loan Program which is a tool for enhancing a farmer’s liquidity to support their operations. The company issued $3.7 million in farmer loans under this program and outstanding loan balances as of year-end were only $6.1 million.

Regarding the company’s results, the CEO Paul Pittman stated:

"2021 was a good year for the Company, marked by asset appreciation, rent increases, financial growth over 2020, and several initiatives to help drive future performance.”

The company’s balance sheet showed land value at cost of $945.5 million and total net real estate value of $1.06 billion. We can assume the market value of the land is substantially higher that the cost value reported on the balance sheet as farmland values have been increasing in recent years. According to the Federal Reserve Banks of Chicago and Kansas City, year-over-year farmland appreciation was approximately 20%.

During the year, the company strengthened its balance sheet by raising $27.3 million in equity capital through its at-the-market (ATM) offering program. Total debt outstanding was $513.4 million at year-end.

Preferred stock conversion

In September 2021, the company announced it was converting all outstanding shares of its 6.0% Series B Participating Preferred Stock to common shares. The conversion ratio was 2.087 shares of common stock for each share of Series B Preferred Stock, which resulted in the issuance of 12.1 million common shares.

This was essentially a delevering action as preferred stock is often considered debt by ratings agencies and institutional investors. Pittman explained:

"The conversion is expected to result in a fully-covered dividend, reduces leverage, and increases the common equity market capitalization of the Company by over 35%. Coupled with the strong appreciation of farmland over the past year, we believe this simplification of our capital structure and significant decrease in our cost of capital, creates an opportunity to substantially grow the Company."

Dividend

The latest declared quarterly dividend was $0.05 per share on the common stock. On an annualized basis, that equates to a dividend yield of only 1.42%, which is in line with yields offered by other farm-based REITs, but well below other traditional REITs.

The company has paid higher dividends in the past, but re-allocated capital to share buybacks in 2018 when the stock price fell significantly below fair value. I believe it's possible and likely that dividend payments will increase in the near-to-mid-term due to strong farmland appreciation and growing cash flow at the company, though the company itself has not yet many any such announcements - this is just my personal speculation.

Guru trades

Gurus who have purchased shares of Farmland Partners recently include John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio). Gurus who have reduced their holdings in the stock include Pioneer Investments.

Looking forward

Net cash farm earnings, as reported by the USDA, is forecast to increase 14.5% to $134 billion in 2021 and an additional 1.4% to $136 billion in 2022. Based on the organization's data, row crop farmers continue to experience strong profitability, particularly in corn and soybeans. Wheat, rice and cotton are also expected to do well driven by improving prices and yields.

Despite trading near 52-week highs, I believe there is upside potential for Farmland Partners as dividend increases are likely forthcoming due to improving farmer profitability. The company is well capitalized and should be able to continue making land acquisitions. However, rising property prices may cause the company to be more cautious on expensive land values.