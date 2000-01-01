2 Industrial Stocks With Double-Digit Return Potential

The rollercoaster ride that stocks have been on recently has meant that some quality names are now trading with much more reasonable valuations. In this article, we will look at two companies with at least 40 consecutive years of dividend growth that now look undervalued based on their GF Value charts.

Air Products & Chemicals

The first name up for discussion is Air Products & Chemicals Inc. ( APD, Financial), a leading provider of industrial gases. The company is valued at a market cap of $55 billion and generates annual revenue of more than $10 billion.

Air Products & Chemicals ranks among the largest producers and distributors of atmospheric and process gases in the world. This has provided the company an entrenched position in its industry. Air Products & Chemicals’ products are used a variety of end markets, including energy, industrial, materials and technology. Air Products & Chemicals often has long-term contracts with customers, which provides stickiness to the business and makes for high switching costs.

The company has seen some of the strongest demand in its business over the past four quarters. Revenue has increased at least 13% year-over-year in each period, with the last three quarters showing top-line growth in the low to mid 20% range. This isn’t coming off weak periods either, as Air Products & Chemicals saw growth in three out of four of the comparable periods.

Air Products & Chemicals has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years, including an 8% increase most recently. The company is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats, those companies with at least 25 consecutive years of dividend growth. Air Products & Chemicals has moved aggressively with regards to its dividend as the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) has been nearly 12% over the last decade.

Shares yield 2.6% today, which is slightly below the 2.8% yield that the stock has averaged over the last 10 years, according to Value Line, but twice that of the S&P 500 Index’s average yield of 1.3%.

Shares of the company have fallen 14% over the last year, but Air Products & Chemicals now trades at a discount to its GF Value:

With a current share price of $249.61 and a GF Value of $305.30, Air Products & Chemicals has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82. Reaching the GF Value would mean a 22.3% return from current levels. The chart above shows that Air Products & Chemicals hasn’t been at this much of a discount to its GF Value since early 2020. The stock is rated as moderately undervalued by GuruFocus.

PPG Industries

The second stock under consideration is PPG Industries Inc. ( PPG, Financial), a top name in paints and coatings. PPG Industries has a market capitalization of $31.5 billion and annual revenue of close to $18 billion.

PPG Industries remains one of the largest manufacturers of paints and coatings in the world. The company has operations in more than 70 countries, demonstrating the breadth of its business. This gives PPG Industries a size and scale that is not easily duplicated by rivals. In fact, there are just two other paint and coatings companies with a similar size to PPG Industries, greatly limiting the number of competitors that it has to contend with. This helps to keep a lid on price wars that typically would occur when a smaller company attempts to take market share.

Speaking of pricing, PPG Industries, like many other companies in its industry, has had to deal with rising inflationary pressures within its business. Raw material costs were up 30% in the most recent quarter, a stark reminder that even a powerhouse like PPG Industries isn’t immune to higher input costs. To offset these costs, PPG Industries has raised prices in all segments.

Higher prices did reduce demand slightly as volume levels for the Industrial Coatings and Performance Coatings were down 8% and 2%, respectively. These volume declines were more than offset by higher prices as organic growth was up 10% in 2021. With other companies in the industry also having to raise prices and seeing similar demand for products, PPG Industries isn’t really conceding market share to competitors either.

PPG Industries raised its dividend 9.3% for the Sept. 10 payment last year, giving the company its 50th year of dividend increases and earning it entrance into the Dividend Kings. The dividend has a CAGR of 7.6% since 2012.

The stock offers a 1.8% dividend yield. The last 10 years have seen an average yield of 1.6%, so the current yield beats not only that of the market index, but also PPG Industries’ long-term average.

PPG Industries has lost 13% of its share price value over the last 12 months, but looks attractively valued when looking at the GF Value chart.

PPG Industries is trading at $133.47. Shares have a GF Value of $150.39, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries would return 12.9% were it to reach the GF Value. Shares haven’t been this far below the GF Value since late 2020. The stock is rated as modestly undervalued by GuruFocus.

Final thoughts

Air Products & Chemicals and PPG Industries are two stocks that have seen their respective share prices fall more than 10% over the last year. The drop in value has positioned each stock attractively against its GF Value, with both stocks looking at double-digit return potential. Dividend growth investors will note the marking-beating yields as well, suggesting that Air Products & Chemicals and PPG Industries could be good investment choices for those looking for a combination of income and capital gains.