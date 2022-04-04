DZS Named Recipient of Asian Telecom Award for Work with Rakuten Mobile

The Asian Business Review recognizes success of DZS Mobile & Optical Edge solutions in Rakuten Mobile’s pioneering O-RAN mobile network

DALLAS, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access networking and cloud software solutions, today announced that The Asian Business Review’s Asian Telecom Awards 2022 has recognized the company for its work with Rakuten Mobile, which has deployed and scaled the industry’s first fully virtualized, cloud-native Open RAN (O-RAN) mobile network to millions of subscribers in Japan. The “Infrastructure of the Year” award highlights the role of the DZS Chronos Mobile & Optical Edge solutions in helping the mobile operator manage its 4G and 5G traffic.



“Rakuten Mobile has been a valued partner for DZS since 2019, and I am extremely proud of the groundbreaking accomplishments and sustained success our teams have achieved together and our role in supporting the creation of the first fully virtualized, cloud-native 5G mobile network,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO, DZS. “Open RAN represents a seismic technology shift in the industry, changing how service providers design and deploy mobile networks of the future. We are proud to be an innovation partner to disruptors like Rakuten Mobile who is leading the way for other service providers around the world and bringing the promise of an interoperable future into reality.”

DZS 5G open fronthaul solutions have supported Rakuten Mobile as it has grown its network to over 5 million subscribers in one of the world’s most advanced communications markets.

Rakuten Mobile’s network relies on the DZS C1216RO, an O-RAN Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) switch for service providers that need to transport mobile traffic from radio antenna sites to centralized vDU units at the cloud edge. Part of the DZS Chronos mobile transport portfolio launched in February 2021, the gateway’s open design combines standardized multilayer switching and fronthaul network functions managed by the DZS network operating system (NOS) software with hardware accelerated radio offload functions. It is the only hardened O-RAN fronthaul gateway in the marketplace.

