Keysight Delivers the First Bit Error Ratio Test Solution for Validating 1.6 Terabits Per Second Transmission

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has introduced a new 120 Giga Baud (GBd) High-Performance Bit Error Ratio Test (BERT) solution (M8050A) for validating next generation chip deployments of up to 120 GBd for 1.6T (or one trillion bits per second) market with unachieved signal integrity.

Digital development and senior validation engineers​ are challenged with higher loss and distortions when moving from 112 Gbps per lane to 224 Gbps per lane. The new M8050A is designed to overcome these challenges with high signal integrity enabling more test margin. This allows customers to move to next generation 1.6T designs while maintaining the flexibility needed to quickly adopt the M8050A to new requirements in the future.

Keysight’s new M8050A BERT delivers application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) technology designed by Keysight to optimize the design to the requirements of the instrument.​ This offers the following key customer benefits:

A deep level of integration simplifies setup and delivers reliable verification of designs at all speed grades with the combination of 120 GBd Pattern Generator, coupled with high signal integrity​.

Saves time and investment by providing flexibility with license upgradeable hardware when test requirements change. Software extensions within the M8070B BERT system software open the application space to support upcoming technologies with full connection to automation software.​

Keysight%26rsquo%3Bs+Infiniium+80+GHz+UXR+oscilloscope as an acquisition-based Error-Analyzer in combination with M8050A, provides a comprehensive bit error ratio tester up to 120 GBd that supports non return to zero (NRZ) and pulse amplitude modulation (PAM) 4, as well as PAM 6/8, which is likely required in 1.6T environment.

Keysight’s industry experts, coupled with a proven automation framework, deliver test consulting for the latest and emerging markets with close connection to standards bodies.​

“From fully automated dark factories, closed loop digital twins to the metaverse, today’s applications and services generate vast amounts of artificial intelligence workloads. New electrical and optical designs are required to handle these workloads and make progress towards sustainability, achieving climate goals,” said Dr. Joachim Peerlings, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Network and Data Center business. “We are pleased with Keysight’s continuous efforts to deliver first-to-market solutions that support our customers in achieving these goals.”

Simplified, time-efficient testing is essential when developing next-generation computer, consumer, or communication devices. The Keysight+M8000+Series is a highly integrated bit error ratio (BER) test solution for physical layer characterization, validation, and compliance testing. With support for a wide range of data rates and standards, the M8000 Series provides accurate, reliable results that accelerate your insight into the performance margins of high-speed digital devices.

More information on Keysight’s 1.6T solutions is available at www.keysight.com%2Ffind%2F1.6T.

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

