Azure Blockchain, Inc Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of IDGlobal Corp. Announces New Business Plan

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC) is pleased to announce a new business plan launched by its new technology team, which includes offering hosting, online marketing, equipment sales, and consulting for various cryptocurrency mining operations including the design and implementation of our own facility.

The new Azure Blockchain team has designed and operated the largest military grade, EMP-protected, micro-suite datacenter in the world. All engineering, buildout, and security will be managed with premium services, including certifications that include PCI, HIPPA, SOCI, and SOCII. Having delivered over six years of uninterrupted, zero down-time performance, utilizing two independent utility feeds, clients can be assured their engineering and security needs will be taken care of by a team with experience, tailored to any company's policies, and white-labeled.

KEY DELIVERABLES FOR NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS AND JOINT VENTURE PARTNERS INCLUDE THE DELINEATION AND FORMATION OF :

Lease and Power agreement

Consulting agreement and JV agreement

Business requirements and resulting engineering, energy, IT implications for current

Mining operations and planned buildout

Draft Policy and Procedures for mining operations

Security Procedures

Mining customers identification and onboarding processes

Contracts and legal documents

Designs and drawings of mining center

Assessment of future trends in mining centers

Target systems strategy and migration path

Finalizing preferred equipment providers

Detailed 3-year proforma

The Company CEO, Sebastien C. DuFort stated "The Company is excited about its bright future with the team onboarding clients to the new platform, and launching our second portfolio company." The Company is in the process of updating the corporate websites including email addresses, and has multiple public announcements forthcoming, including the date of the Noveda Upgraded Software Beta-test."

ABOUT NOVEDA

Noveda Technologies is an innovative leader in real-time, web-based energy and water monitoring. The company's patented software solutions help reduce energy and water usage, optimize performance of renewable energy systems, and reduce the carbon footprint for new and existing customers across commercial, retail, government and utility sectors. The company is currently headquartered in White Plains, New York.

ABOUT AZURE BLOCKCHAIN

Azure Blockchain will leverage its Blockchain strategy to include various tangible assets, which may include, gold, silver, and other mining assets, real estate, business assets, to name a few. Azure's development, use, and adaptation of blockchain technology is positioned to use newly created currencies to build secure and tangible asset value for the holders. Because blockchain technology shares records of transactions and is updated by a network of computers instead of a central authority, every transaction within the system will be secure, time-stamped, and linked with previous and subsequent transactions that can be seen by anyone with access to a given blockchain. Moreover, the technology has the potential to be ideal when it comes to simplify complicated transactions and helping to digitally track physical assets, such as electricity, as they make their way from point A to point B. Because blockchain can be used to monitor energy consumption, Azure intends to incorporate the technology to be used in conjunction with IoT technology to better measure energy usage and collect payments. This will also serve to assist consumers and businesses to identify where energy is coming from and whether it is from a renewable source.

IDGC's Plan of Operations .

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle-market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGlobal Corp. is an organization engaged in the business of fostering early-stage companies through the different developmental phases until the companies have sufficient financial, human, and physical resources to function on their own.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please read the full disclaimer at www.idglobalcorp.io.

