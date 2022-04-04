Carbeeza Inc. Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbeeza Inc. (formerly HIT Technologies Inc.) ("Carbeeza" or the "Company"; TSX.V: AUTO) is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing and investor relations services (the "Services") to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Carbeeza and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community.



Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in providing the Services.

Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of 6 months starting March 31, 2022 (the "Initial Term") and then shall be renewed automatically for successive three-month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the agreement. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of $15,000 CAD, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term. None of Hybrid or its affiliates have an interest in the Company or its securities, or any right to acquire such interest, and act at arm's length to the Company. The engagement of Hybrid remains subject to acceptance and approval of applicable filings with the TSXV.

Carbeeza Inc.

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

The Carbeeza platform is accessible on the web at www.carbeeza.com and the app is available for download on the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CARBEEZA INC.

Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer

