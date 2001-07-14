DCM Welcomes Steve Livingstone as SVP Digital

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, today announced that Steve Livingstone has been appointed Senior Vice President, Digital. Steve is a senior sales professional with over 25 years' experience selling complex enterprise software solutions and building executive-level relationships at some of the largest enterprise accounts across Canada and the U.S.

“We are very excited to have Steve join Team DCM as we continue to drive our digital asset management development journey,” said Richard Kellam, President and CEO, DCM. “Steve will play a pivotal role in moving our pipeline of +$10 million of tech services/SaaS revenue opportunities through our sales funnel.”

Steve was previously Director of Sales at Prolifics. Responsible for growing the business across Canada and the U.S., he supported transformative digital implementations, with a focus on tier-one clients in financial services along with other key sectors such as energy, transportation, and telecom.

He also previously held sales leadership positions at IBM and start-ups Stream Integration and Ascential Software. He’s provided sales strategy and client leadership in areas of digital transformation and modernization, including SaaS/cloud, data, and analytics. He brings to DCM a solid combination of client leadership and enterprise account management.

“More of our clients are looking to simplify the complexity of managing their ever-expanding digital asset library,” said Richard Kellam. “With Steve’s 25 years of digital leadership experience, he is well-positioned to help DCM clients achieve this objective through our ASMBL digital asset management platform.”

“I’m excited to bring my experience to DCM and be part of the transformation being driven by ASMBL,” said Steve. “Digital asset management is a game-changer in its ability to help automate workflows and enable companies to do more with less. I look forward to being part of that change.”

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. For over 60 years, DCM has been serving major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print pieces, our goal is to make every interaction with us surprisingly simple.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCM’s current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees that future performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Additional factors are discussed under the headings “Liquidity and capital resources” and “Risks and Uncertainties” in DCM’s management’s discussion and analysis, annual information form, and other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this presentation as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

