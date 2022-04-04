Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Corporate Update - Canaccord Appointmet

Corporate Update

Appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited as financial advisor

Potential secondary listing on ASX

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL, OTCQX:ALLIF, "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the African focused lithium exploration and development company, announces the appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited as the Company's financial advisor.

In recent months, Atlantic Lithium has received unsolicited enquiries from multiple parties interested in acquiring all or part of the Company and/or its assets. Canaccord Genuity Limited will assist in evaluating the merit of these enquiries.

The Company is also independently considering a potential secondary listing on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

Further announcements will be made if and when such announcements are appropriate.

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Limited Neil Herbert (Chairperson) Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary) www.atlanticlithium.com.au [email protected] Tel: +61 2 8072 0640 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Nominated Adviser Jeff Keating Charlie Bouverat Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Canaccord Genuity Limited Joint Company Broker Raj Khatri James Asensio Harry Rees Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500 Liberum Capital Limited Joint Company Broker Scott Mathieson Edward Thomas Kane Collings Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 SI Capital Limited Joint Company Broker Nick Emerson Jon Levinson Tel: +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Tel: +44 (0) 207 871 4038 Yellow Jersey PR Limited Henry Wilkinson Dominic Barretto James Lingfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium pegmatite discovery on track to become West Africa's first lithium producing mine. The project is fully funded to production under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium for US$102m and set to produce a premium lithium product. A robust update Scoping Study indicates Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$3.4bn.

Atlantic Lithium holds a 560km2 & 774km2 tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

