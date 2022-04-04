Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Corporate Update - Canaccord Appointmet

3 minutes ago
Corporate Update

Appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited as financial advisor

Potential secondary listing on ASX

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL, OTCQX:ALLIF, "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the African focused lithium exploration and development company, announces the appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited as the Company's financial advisor.

In recent months, Atlantic Lithium has received unsolicited enquiries from multiple parties interested in acquiring all or part of the Company and/or its assets. Canaccord Genuity Limited will assist in evaluating the merit of these enquiries.

The Company is also independently considering a potential secondary listing on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

Further announcements will be made if and when such announcements are appropriate.

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium pegmatite discovery on track to become West Africa's first lithium producing mine. The project is fully funded to production under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium for US$102m and set to produce a premium lithium product. A robust update Scoping Study indicates Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$3.4bn.

Atlantic Lithium holds a 560km2 & 774km2 tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

