AllStar Investment Holding AdventGalaxy Signs Development Agreement with GIANT.net for Metaverse Strategy

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / AllStar Health Brands (OTC PINK:ALST) ("Allstar" or the "Company"), an emerging growth technology company, is pleased to announce that its recent investment holding, AdventGalaxy ("Advent"), a division of TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP Inc. (OTC:TSPG) ("TGI"), has signed an active development agreement with GIANT.net to advise and assist the project to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), with future plans that include filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for additional trademarks.

Management of Advent is preparing to make powerful strides toward a significant metaverse presence, capitalizing on what Goldman Sachs now sees as an $8 trillion opportunity. GIANT.net will assist Advent's management to develop the digital currency strategy, NFTs, and a create a Mega Mall with new products sourced from top brands around the world.

Peter Wanner, President of ALST, stated, "Adding CRYPTO and NFTs will help to create real branding strength for ADVENT GALAXY, as well as a strong buzz in the crypto community and among investors and professionals. It will also help to bring new, young audiences to our ADVENT GALAXY MEGA MALL and its related social media channels. ALST is proud to be affiliated with its partners in this grand technology experience."

The partnership with GIANT.net is exciting in many ways for Advent and its partners and investors. GIANT is a creative agency with a team of online veterans and internet marketing experts who are passionate about helping brands, products, and ideas reach their full potential.

GIANTs team members have years of experience crafting world-class online presences and effective online marketing campaigns, and the firm offers full digital agency services including graphic design, full-stack web development and web design, copywriting, and social media mastery, all with the objective of helping brands effectively and powerfully connect with their customers.

With GIANT.net, when a great product exists and the mainstream consumer market needs to be aware of it, anything is possible.

The ADVENT MEGA MALL has the potential to become a central virtual hub where people of all backgrounds and ages can meet and interact, and where commerce, entertainment, and culture can grow in new ways. It will also foster new ways of doing business, including virtual co-working spaces. A VR/ AR ADVENT MEGA mall is coming soon and will become a reality, thanks to ADVENT GALAXY, powered byROOMFUL.net.

GIANT.net's founder, Chase Gassert, commented, "The Metaverse is a not a unique idea or original concept. It's a logical progression in the modern world, but one still in its early stages. More than likely, there will be more than one Metaverse built and maintained by multiple large tech companies that are adopted by the general public. And, long-term, it will be a combination of VR and AR as the market grows. The more immersive - but also the more practical and helpful to the average person - it becomes, the more it will redefine our daily lives."

About Roomful Co

Roomful is a powerful and advanced 3D Multiverse, the platform for metaverses, the alternative digital realities, where people work, play, share content and socialize. Roomful Studio's ready-made 3D templates allow to create highly engaging interactive and memorable experiences for trade shows, virtual offices, Art Fairs, Science Fairs, Social Spaces, Interactive Classrooms, Virtual Museums. Roomful Co allows one to deploy your Expo for private social network of attendees.

About TGI Solar

TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

About AllStar Health Brands

AllStar Health Brands is an emerging growth technology company entering the new era of innovation and emerging technologies, including the Metaverse, Virtual Reality, and Augmented Reality. Currently ALST and has a number of distribution networks that involve sales of nutraceutical and other health equipment to various countries in the Western Hemisphere. Hospital equipment, health testing, PPE have dominated the Company's activities over the last 18 months. But in that time, the Company also formed contacts for supply and for sale, largely in the US and Canada, but also stretching into other Western Hemisphere countries. The ability to move PPE, testing supplies, and health equipment is now being enhanced with Nutraceutical products, which can be moved along the same distribution networks already established.

