Storied Argentinian Fashion Brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires Debuts Gaucho Casa Home Collection

The Gaucho Casa collection includes tableware, lighting & décor and Gaucho knives using the highest-quality natural materials ethically sourced, embodying the rarefied heritage of Buenos Aires

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Gaucho - Buenos Aires, the new luxury fashion brand from Argentina, is now applying Argentina's cowboy, or "gaucho," culture to make home products with a contemporary twist blending Buenos Aires' uniqueness and glamour.

Using the highest-quality natural materials ethically sourced from Argentina, each piece within the line embodies the rarefied heritage of Buenos Aires and its deep-rooted connection to artisanship. The line includes candles and candlesticks, trays and ice buckets as well as a collection of exquisitely handcrafted Gaucho knives.

Celebrating the equestrian culture that "gaucho country" is world-renowned for, the collection's silver-plated trays, wine bottle accessories and elegant homeware pieces featuring elaborate sculpted goat horn handles are an embodiment of the contemporary glamour of Buenos Aires.

Highlights of the lighting and tableware collection are the Alvear Candle Holders, polished silver ($395), Palpala Big Square Bucket, Brown Horn, polished silver ($795), Olivos Round Tray, Black Horn, polished silver ($245), and the Palpala Wine Bottle Holder, polished silver ($95). All are hand-forged and hammered to exact specifications, and polished to a mirrored shine. With their textured surface, goat horns create a natural ergonomic grip, and the individual variations in color, size and shape make each bucket a unique piece of craftsmanship.

The knife collection includes the Tandil Gaucho Knife with Deer Horn Handle ($95-$115), Tandil Gaucho Knife with Combined Bone and Guayubira Wood Handle, ($95-$115) and the Tandil Gaucho Knife with Deer Horn and Silver Nickel Handle, ($115-$135). Available in two sizes, 10 inches (5.5-inch blade) and 12.8 inches (7.8-inch blade), these handcrafted knives are intended to be multipurpose, for use indoors or out - just like the authentic knives that gauchos have always carried with them. These forever items use only the highest quality materials: corrosion-resistant stainless steel, South American Guayubira Wood and ethically sourced horn and bone from naturally deceased animals, with a leather scabbard to protect the blade. Because Gaucho Casa uses natural materials, there are lots of small variations in color, pattern and shape that make each knife a one-of-a-kind piece.

Gaucho Casa distills the spirit of gaucho living with its signature elegant aesthetic, and as such is showcased in some of Argentina's most exclusive hotels such as Algodon Mansion in Buenos Aires.

Create your own sanctuary with the collection of silver-plated home accessories and more. Whether you're looking to embrace the gaucho lifestyle or bring a touch of the country to the city, Gaucho Casa offers an organic design DNA for every interior space, ideal for modern living.

The collection is available for purchase at www.GAUCHO.com while the first ever Gaucho - Buenos Aires stand-alone store is slated to open in the Miami Design District in the summer of 2022.

About Gaucho - Buenos Aires

Gaucho - Buenos Aires is a fashion brand inspired by our modern interpretation of the inimitable spirit of the gaucho-the storied Argentinian wanderers and adventurers who embraced life boldly and confidently. Gaucho - Buenos Aires's leather goods, accessories, and ready-to-wear fashions are made for dynamic global citizens, those who live authentically and freely, and explore the modern world with passion and curiosity. Our styles are made to last, with timeless essentials and an unparalleled dedication to quality. Each handcrafted piece blends the heritage of Argentina-with its artisanal craftsmanship passed down through generations and the finest local materials-with modern, cosmopolitan style, designed to fit your life. The result are pieces that are unique, unforgettable and authentically individual-Buenos Aires' finest designer label. Gaucho - Buenos Aires is part of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com), which crafts luxury experiences, properties and products the celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. To learn more, visit www.gaucho.com.

