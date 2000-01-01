4 Profitable Companies With Solid Financial Conditions

When screening the market for value opportunities, investors may want to consider stocks that represent companies with high profitability and robust financial conditions. These qualities are represented by GuruFocus profitability and financial strength ratings of at least 6 out of 10.

The companies below meet these criteria. Furthermore, sell-side analysts on Wall Street have issued positive recommendation ratings for them.

Microsoft

The first stock that makes the cut is Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial), a Redmond, Washington-based developer, manufacturer, licensor and seller of computer software, personal computers and consumer electronics.

GuruFocus rated its financial strength 8 out of 10, driven by a return on invested capital of 33.48% versus a weighted average cost of capital of 7.35%.

GuruFocus rated its profitability 10 out of 10, driven by a three-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate of 55.8% versus the industry median of 11.5%.

The share price ($309.42 as of April 1) has risen 25.73% over the past year for a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a price-book ratio of 14.69.

The price-sales ratio is 12.84 and the 52-week range is $238.07 to $349.67.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $370.37 per share.

Alphabet

The second stock that qualifies is Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL, Financial), a Mountain View, California-based tech conglomerate.

GuruFocus rated its financial strength at 9 out of 10, driven by an Altman Z-Score of 13.06, indicating the company is in the safe zone.

GuruFocus rated its profitability 10 out of 10, driven by an operating margin of 30.55% (versus the industry median of 3.04%).

The share price ($2,803.01 as of April 1) was up 29.03% year over year for a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a price-book ratio of 7.52.

The price-sales ratio is 7.51 and the 52-week range is $2,129.78 to $3,030.9315.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of approximately $3,470.34 per share.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

The third stock that qualifies is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. ( TSM, Financial), a Taiwanese producer and distributor of integrated circuits.

GuruFocus rated its financial strength 8 out of 10, driven by an Altman Z-Score of 7.77, which suggests the balance sheet is solid.

The company's profitability rating scored 10 out of 10, driven by an operating margin of 40.95% versus the industry median of 10.65%.

The share price ($102.79 as of April 1) has dropped 15.29% over the past year for a market capitalization of $546.01 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a price-book ratio of 7.22.

The price-sales ratio is 9.85 and the 52-week range is $97.62 to $145.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $158.18 per share.

Applied Materials

The final stock that qualifies is Applied Materials Inc. ( AMAT, Financial), a Santa Clara, California-based supplier of manufacturing equipment, services and software to semiconductor producers.

GuruFocus rated its financial strength at 8 out of 10, driven by an Altman Z-Score of 9.24, indicating the company is in safe zones.

GuruFocus rated its profitability at 10 out of 10, driven by a return on capital ratio of 132.73% (versus the industry median of 19.43%).

The share price ($127.41 as of April 1) was down 10.35% year over year for a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a price-book ratio of 9.54.

The price-sales ratio is 4.85 and the 52-week range is $114.39 to $167.06.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of approximately $172.80 per share.