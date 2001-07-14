California Climate Credit Totaling Up to $87.13 Applied to Customer Bills this Month

Residential customers will automatically receive the California+Climate+Credit this month created by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to fight climate change. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is pleased to administer the credit in a timely manner that will help reduce customer energy bills this month.

For natural gas residential customers, the credit will be $47.83, and for electric residential customers, the credit will be $39.30. Customers who receive both services will receive a total credit of $87.13.

“This credit is great news for PG&E customers and will reduce energy bills and provide more opportunities to invest in energy-efficiency and money-saving upgrades,” said Vincent Davis, PG&E’s Vice President of Customer Operations and Enablement.

California requires power plants, natural gas providers and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits from auctions managed by the California Air Resources Board. The California Climate Credit is customers’ share of the payments from the state’s program.

Customers do not need to do anything to receive the credit, it will automatically appear as an adjustment on a customer’s bill under the Adjustments Section on the Detailed Charges page.

Ways to Reduce Energy Bills

PG&E offers various programs to help customers save money and energy.

California+Alternate+Rates+for+Energy+%28CARE%29+Program+saves 20% or more each month on energy bills for income-qualified customers.

Family+Electric+Rate+Assistance+%28FERA%29+Program offers a monthly discount on electric bills for income-qualified customers with three or more people in the household.

Medical+Baseline provides a lower monthly rate for customers with special energy needs due to certain medical conditions.

Budget+Billing averages out energy costs for more predictable monthly payments and eliminates big spikes in bills due to seasonal changes.

Bill+Forecast+Alerts are notifications sent by email, text or phone notifying the customer if their monthly bill is expected to exceed a specific amount set by the customer.

Residential customers receive the Climate Credit twice a year, in April and October. In 2022, small business customers will receive a bill credit in October.

To learn more about the Climate Credit, visit the CPUC%26rsquo%3Bs+California+Climate+Credit+page.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG%26amp%3BE+Corporation ( NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com%2Fnews.

