Resorts World Las Vegas Secures First-of-its-Kind Agreement With Allergan Aesthetics

Resorts+World+Las+Vegas and Concerts West / AEG Presents have entered into a first-of-its-kind agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), to become the preferred aesthetics and rewards partner for Resorts World Las Vegas. As part of the multiyear agreement brokered by AEG Global Partnerships and Resorts World Las Vegas, Allergan Aesthetics will have exclusive branding rights to the property’s 66th floor lounge, now known as Allē Lounge on 66, and Resorts World Theatre’s VIP meet-and-greet space, Allē Backstage. This is the first official partnership with entitlement of this kind at Resorts World Las Vegas which opened in June 2021. This agreement represents Allergan Aesthetics’ first-ever branding of a specific area at a major resort and live entertainment venue.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005756/en/

Allē Backstage's Allē Lounge on 66 at Las Vegas' Resorts World Theatre (Photo: Business Wire)

"Allergan Aesthetics’ consumer loyalty program, Allē, is disrupting the aesthetics space by offering the most robust rewards program in the industry," said Heidi Shurtz, Associate Vice President, Integrated Marketing and Promotions, Allergan Aesthetics. "With partnerships like this we are truly creating consumer engagement in a way that has never been done before within aesthetics. We plan to continue to pursue meaningful partnerships like this for the benefit of our loyal consumers."

The newly named All%26%23275%3B+Lounge+on+66 will provide Allergan Aesthetics the ability to introduce millions of annual visitors to its portfolio of products and treatments. Located on the 66th floor of Las Vegas’ newest resort, Allē Lounge on 66 offers guests an impressive meeting space to connect and relax in a luxe setting. Allē is curating unique consumer experiences, engaging guests with brand-tailored, on-site activations and promotions at the Lounge that offers guests sweeping views of the famed Las Vegas Strip.

“Allergan Aesthetics is an ideal partner for Resorts World Las Vegas as the company continues to break barriers in its industry and also shares our vision of bringing new and exciting experiences to our guests,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. “This first-of-its-kind partnership will allow us to leverage our common audiences and create synergies that will take our brands to the next level.”

With Allē Backstage, located inside Resorts+World+Theatre, Allergan Aesthetics solidifies its position as a category leader, not only across Las Vegas, but also amongst some of the most passionate live music and entertainment fans who will be visiting from around the world each year. With Allē Backstage, Allergan Aesthetics will engage select premium fans, headlining artists and VIP guests through various activations throughout the space.

“We are proud to welcome Allergan Aesthetics, an internationally renowned category leader as our newest partner,” said John Nelson, Senior Vice President of AEG Presents Las Vegas. “Their commitment to excellence matches ours and together, we look forward to adding to the guest experience at Resorts World Las Vegas while bringing world-class live entertainment and enhanced fan experiences to visitors of our state-of-the-art theatre.”

“Resorts World Las Vegas has quickly become one of the most exciting destinations on the Las Vegas Strip and we’re thrilled to have Allergan Aesthetics by our side as we continue to bring this incredible venue to life,” said Erin Zinser, Vice President of AEG Global Partnerships. “AEG has a very successful and long-standing relationship with Allergan Aesthetics, so we knew this partnership would be a natural fit from the start. We look forward to collaborating on innovative new fan experiences and growing live entertainment in Las Vegas together for years to come.”

ABOUT ALLERGAN AESTHETICS

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com.

ABOUT Allē℠

Allē℠ is the next generation of Allergan Aesthetics’ loyalty rewards program, Brilliant Distinctions®. With Allē, consumers unlock access to curated content, exclusive offers, and personalized rewards for the Allergan Aesthetics™ leading portfolio of products that can be redeemed at their provider’s office.

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton’s premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort’s full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton’s lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton’s network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting’s internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,506 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT AEG PRESENTS

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005756/en/