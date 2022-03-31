Symmetry Partners, LLC Buys JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Investment company Symmetry Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symmetry Partners, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Symmetry Partners, LLC owns 561 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Symmetry Partners, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 881,264 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 363,143 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
  3. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG) - 1,213,000 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 1,153,205 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 253,692 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56%
New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG)

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.13 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $51.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 1,213,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.76 and $164.9, with an estimated average price of $152.45. The stock is now traded at around $162.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,388 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $164.4 and $205.79, with an estimated average price of $189.66. The stock is now traded at around $163.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,008 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.82 and $181.9, with an estimated average price of $159.84. The stock is now traded at around $154.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,695 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.3 and $109.52, with an estimated average price of $80.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,604 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: The Toro Co (TTC)

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $81.34 and $101.53, with an estimated average price of $93.27. The stock is now traded at around $87.292500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,460 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.04%. The purchase prices were between $77.56 and $80.49, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.600100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 457,870 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.23. The stock is now traded at around $147.422000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 269,926 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $149.73 and $181.8, with an estimated average price of $164.25. The stock is now traded at around $169.875600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 224,827 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 53.34%. The purchase prices were between $25.76 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $27.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 648,541 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 101.11%. The purchase prices were between $455.89 and $520.82, with an estimated average price of $481.86. The stock is now traded at around $506.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,260 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 114.32%. The purchase prices were between $143.22 and $164.21, with an estimated average price of $156.55. The stock is now traded at around $152.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 44,545 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $140.07 and $152.37, with an estimated average price of $146.47.

Sold Out: abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR)

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $87.08 and $106.86, with an estimated average price of $94.34.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM)

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET. The sale prices were between $31.91 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $35.58.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (FM)

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF. The sale prices were between $31.85 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $33.66.

Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $111.87 and $164.92, with an estimated average price of $140.25.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $33.72 and $39.59, with an estimated average price of $37.01.

Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Symmetry Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 56.53%. The sale prices were between $45.75 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Symmetry Partners, LLC still held 51,992 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Symmetry Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 53.34%. The sale prices were between $45.33 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $51.51. The stock is now traded at around $43.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Symmetry Partners, LLC still held 24,010 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Symmetry Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 53.04%. The sale prices were between $321.37 and $407.48, with an estimated average price of $353.51. The stock is now traded at around $328.010600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Symmetry Partners, LLC still held 3,131 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Symmetry Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 30.32%. The sale prices were between $38.34 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Symmetry Partners, LLC still held 68,108 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Symmetry Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 57.21%. The sale prices were between $102.05 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $113.77. The stock is now traded at around $116.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Symmetry Partners, LLC still held 6,161 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Symmetry Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 40.65%. The sale prices were between $29.93 and $41.43, with an estimated average price of $35.56. The stock is now traded at around $33.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Symmetry Partners, LLC still held 31,537 shares as of 2022-03-31.



