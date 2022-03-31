Stonebridge Capital Management Inc Buys Shell PLC, Shell PLC, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells ,

- New Purchases: SHEL, SHEL,
- Added Positions: AMD, GD, BRK.B, RACE, CVX, BMY, XOM, ITW, GOOG, IBM, SIEGY, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: MMM, GILD, IFF, DTEGY,
- Sold Out: XLNX, RDS.B,
For the details of STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stonebridge+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 144,201 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,595 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 132,966 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio.
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 63,720 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 58,225 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio.
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.220600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,719 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Shell PLC (SHEL)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 83.98%. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $109.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,359 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: (XLNX)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.Sold Out: (RDS.B)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $44.64 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $48.79.
