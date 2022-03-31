Stonebridge Capital Management Inc Buys Shell PLC, Shell PLC, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells ,

New Purchases: SHEL, SHEL,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Shell PLC, Shell PLC, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells , during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. As of 2022Q1, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc owns 99 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 144,201 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,595 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 132,966 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 63,720 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 58,225 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.220600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,719 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 83.98%. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $109.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,359 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $44.64 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $48.79.