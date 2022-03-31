CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Meta Platforms Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Paramount Global, Sells , Medtronic PLC, Hertz Global Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: VEA, LQD, CF, ICLN, SPGI, WM, STNE,
- Added Positions: FB, PYPL, PARA, BMY, GIB, OCSL, GOOGL, QIPT, SPY, MSFT, CVS, ULTA, BKE, GOOG, ISRG, CM, NVDA, TD, MFC, CP, V, JPM, CNI, UNH, SHOP, NEM, WCN, TFII, TRP, TU, T, PFE, OTEX, MGA, IAG, FNV, FTS, GOOS, BAM,
- Reduced Positions: ABBV, MDT, ACM, NOA, BCE, VREX, WMT, DENN, CSCO, DLTR, ALYA, IBDQ, GWRS, REZI, GTLS, PII, SYK, TARO, OEC, AGRO, MCD, ENDP, MMM, TSLA, CAH, MA, RJA, DBA, HPQ, TKC, VT, CABO,
- Sold Out: RDS.B, HTZ, IBDP, IBDO, PCOM, XLNX, VOO, APTV, NEWR, ARKG, FINX, KLAC, SQ, ODFL, PKI, PAG, NOW, ACN, MCO, FDS, TEAM, CRM, CL, CIEN, BR,
These are the top 5 holdings of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp
- CGI Inc (GIB) - 406,226 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
- North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) - 2,151,636 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 156,046 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,988 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) - 2,944,281 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.05 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,147 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $118.19 and $130.43, with an estimated average price of $124.24. The stock is now traded at around $121.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,968 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.3 and $109.52, with an estimated average price of $80.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,789 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.57 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $373.37 and $461.1, with an estimated average price of $407.24. The stock is now traded at around $415.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.6 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $159.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 35.10%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $233.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 91,009 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 80.33%. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $121.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 75,393 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Paramount Global (PARA)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Paramount Global by 99.20%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $34.01. The stock is now traded at around $37.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 89,618 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $74.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 93,679 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 32.91%. The purchase prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05. The stock is now traded at around $454.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,173 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Buckle Inc (BKE)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Buckle Inc by 46.44%. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $41.64, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,802 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: (RDS.B)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $44.64 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $48.79.Sold Out: Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.19 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $21.01.Sold Out: Points.com Inc (PCOM)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Points.com Inc. The sale prices were between $14.79 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $16.75.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $25.59, with an estimated average price of $25.42.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.44.Sold Out: (XLNX)
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.
