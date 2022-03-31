CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Meta Platforms Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Paramount Global, Sells , Medtronic PLC, Hertz Global Holdings Inc

New Purchases: VEA, LQD, CF, ICLN, SPGI, WM, STNE,

VEA, LQD, CF, ICLN, SPGI, WM, STNE, Added Positions: FB, PYPL, PARA, BMY, GIB, OCSL, GOOGL, QIPT, SPY, MSFT, CVS, ULTA, BKE, GOOG, ISRG, CM, NVDA, TD, MFC, CP, V, JPM, CNI, UNH, SHOP, NEM, WCN, TFII, TRP, TU, T, PFE, OTEX, MGA, IAG, FNV, FTS, GOOS, BAM,

FB, PYPL, PARA, BMY, GIB, OCSL, GOOGL, QIPT, SPY, MSFT, CVS, ULTA, BKE, GOOG, ISRG, CM, NVDA, TD, MFC, CP, V, JPM, CNI, UNH, SHOP, NEM, WCN, TFII, TRP, TU, T, PFE, OTEX, MGA, IAG, FNV, FTS, GOOS, BAM, Reduced Positions: ABBV, MDT, ACM, NOA, BCE, VREX, WMT, DENN, CSCO, DLTR, ALYA, IBDQ, GWRS, REZI, GTLS, PII, SYK, TARO, OEC, AGRO, MCD, ENDP, MMM, TSLA, CAH, MA, RJA, DBA, HPQ, TKC, VT, CABO,

ABBV, MDT, ACM, NOA, BCE, VREX, WMT, DENN, CSCO, DLTR, ALYA, IBDQ, GWRS, REZI, GTLS, PII, SYK, TARO, OEC, AGRO, MCD, ENDP, MMM, TSLA, CAH, MA, RJA, DBA, HPQ, TKC, VT, CABO, Sold Out: RDS.B, HTZ, IBDP, IBDO, PCOM, XLNX, VOO, APTV, NEWR, ARKG, FINX, KLAC, SQ, ODFL, PKI, PAG, NOW, ACN, MCO, FDS, TEAM, CRM, CL, CIEN, BR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Paramount Global, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells , Medtronic PLC, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2022Q1, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owns 152 stocks with a total value of $518 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/claret+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

CGI Inc (GIB) - 406,226 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) - 2,151,636 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 156,046 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,988 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) - 2,944,281 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.05 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,147 shares as of 2022-03-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $118.19 and $130.43, with an estimated average price of $124.24. The stock is now traded at around $121.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,968 shares as of 2022-03-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.3 and $109.52, with an estimated average price of $80.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,789 shares as of 2022-03-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.57 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $373.37 and $461.1, with an estimated average price of $407.24. The stock is now traded at around $415.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2022-03-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.6 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $159.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2022-03-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 35.10%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $233.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 91,009 shares as of 2022-03-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 80.33%. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $121.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 75,393 shares as of 2022-03-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Paramount Global by 99.20%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $34.01. The stock is now traded at around $37.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 89,618 shares as of 2022-03-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $74.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 93,679 shares as of 2022-03-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 32.91%. The purchase prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05. The stock is now traded at around $454.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,173 shares as of 2022-03-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Buckle Inc by 46.44%. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $41.64, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,802 shares as of 2022-03-31.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $44.64 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $48.79.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.19 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $21.01.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Points.com Inc. The sale prices were between $14.79 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $16.75.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $25.59, with an estimated average price of $25.42.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.44.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.