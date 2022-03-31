First Financial Bank - Trust Division Buys Vanguard Value ETF, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BlackRock Inc, TJX Inc

- New Purchases: XLE, Y, KRNY, IDU,
- Added Positions: VTV, IEFA, USMV, XLU, XOM, BAC, CNI, GILD, PFE, QCOM, CVX, K, IWM, AAPL, TGT, V, IVV, MSFT, SYK, FRC, ABT, FAST, DGX, PAYX, VMBS, SCHW, HON, PEP, JPM, KBWR, DIS, T, DLR, ETN, INTC, ECL, CAT, LOW, CSCO, UNH, ASH, IBM, FDS, LMT, DHR, ACN, DE, MCD, ITOT, ESGD, FITB, AGG, IBB, MO, GOOG, FB, ALL, CB, BRK.B, NEE, VO, CMCSA,
- Reduced Positions: VLUE, BLK, TJX, GS, XLF, SHW, VNQ, IJR, MDLZ, XLV, IVW, COP, AFG, PM, PNC, DRI, PSX, BA, WMT, LQD, PFF, UPS, USB, CHD, QUAL, SHY, CTAS, ORCL, NUE, KO, ADP, NNN, TIP, AMGN, MMM, BMY, CARR, YUM, VZ, RTX, SYY, SO, SLB, ITW, GIS, LLY, DUK,
- Sold Out: XLI, XLP, IWN, IR, IWD,
- iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,154,730 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.72%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 259,946 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 291,367 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 197,749 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,311 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
First Financial Bank - Trust Division initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $78.75, with an estimated average price of $68.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,299 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Alleghany Corp (Y)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $598.73 and $860, with an estimated average price of $692.38. The stock is now traded at around $852.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 248 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division initiated holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.1 and $91.11, with an estimated average price of $84.61. The stock is now traded at around $91.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Kearny Financial Corp (KRNY)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division initiated holding in Kearny Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,903 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 322.64%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.23. The stock is now traded at around $147.422000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 112,700 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 811.80%. The purchase prices were between $71.63 and $80.12, with an estimated average price of $75.47. The stock is now traded at around $77.956300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 83,484 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 43.72%. The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $74.54, with an estimated average price of $68.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 199,080 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 230.20%. The purchase prices were between $63.54 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $77.63. The stock is now traded at around $82.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 69,695 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 55.77%. The purchase prices were between $38.34 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 162,086 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 28.47%. The purchase prices were between $118.79 and $136.63, with an estimated average price of $124.98. The stock is now traded at around $128.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 77,871 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $95.28 and $106.7, with an estimated average price of $101.28.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $71.12 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $75.05.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $150.76 and $168.66, with an estimated average price of $158.97.Sold Out: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $44.9 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $53.65.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.48 and $169.78, with an estimated average price of $163.6.
