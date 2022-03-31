First Financial Bank - Trust Division Buys Vanguard Value ETF, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BlackRock Inc, TJX Inc

New Purchases: XLE, Y, KRNY, IDU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Bank of America Corp, sells iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BlackRock Inc, TJX Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Financial Bank - Trust Division. As of 2022Q1, First Financial Bank - Trust Division owns 183 stocks with a total value of $940 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,154,730 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.72% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 259,946 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 291,367 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 197,749 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,311 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%

First Financial Bank - Trust Division initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $78.75, with an estimated average price of $68.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,299 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $598.73 and $860, with an estimated average price of $692.38. The stock is now traded at around $852.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 248 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division initiated holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.1 and $91.11, with an estimated average price of $84.61. The stock is now traded at around $91.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division initiated holding in Kearny Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,903 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 322.64%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.23. The stock is now traded at around $147.422000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 112,700 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 811.80%. The purchase prices were between $71.63 and $80.12, with an estimated average price of $75.47. The stock is now traded at around $77.956300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 83,484 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 43.72%. The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $74.54, with an estimated average price of $68.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 199,080 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 230.20%. The purchase prices were between $63.54 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $77.63. The stock is now traded at around $82.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 69,695 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 55.77%. The purchase prices were between $38.34 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 162,086 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 28.47%. The purchase prices were between $118.79 and $136.63, with an estimated average price of $124.98. The stock is now traded at around $128.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 77,871 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $95.28 and $106.7, with an estimated average price of $101.28.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $71.12 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $75.05.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $150.76 and $168.66, with an estimated average price of $158.97.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $44.9 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $53.65.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.48 and $169.78, with an estimated average price of $163.6.