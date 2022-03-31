Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

Investment company McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. owns 30 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc.
  1. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 137,840 shares, 16.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
  2. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 194,033 shares, 16.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 32,020 shares, 15.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.77%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 27,381 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.26%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 97,362 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.26%
New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $162.94 and $209.99, with an estimated average price of $182.95. The stock is now traded at around $188.240600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 16,268 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $191.51, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $180.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 8,984 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.93 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.77%. The purchase prices were between $416.68 and $478.25, with an estimated average price of $445.9. The stock is now traded at around $456.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 32,020 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.26%. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $82.55, with an estimated average price of $72.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.282900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 97,362 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 429.99%. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $359.57, with an estimated average price of $323.34. The stock is now traded at around $344.476500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 4,648 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8. The stock is now traded at around $313.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 9,039 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 173.46%. The purchase prices were between $213.3 and $301.21, with an estimated average price of $251.13. The stock is now traded at around $273.227600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,555 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 61.38%. The purchase prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09. The stock is now traded at around $3338.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 397 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $59.82 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $61.22.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $38.96.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $49.11 and $69.04, with an estimated average price of $59.44.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $354.36 and $466.15, with an estimated average price of $404.57.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $83.31 and $108.73, with an estimated average price of $96.5.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $126.16 and $139.01, with an estimated average price of $132.05.



