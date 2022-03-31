McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

- New Purchases: XLY, GLD, SOFI, SOFI,
- Added Positions: IVV, SCHG, BRK.B, VYM, MSFT, SCHD, NVDA, AMZN, GOOGL, SPY, SCHX,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, ARKW, VUG, ADP, BA, XOM, AAPL, A, IVW, PG,
- Sold Out: SCHP, XLF, RYE, LMT, MS, XLV, HD, SBUX, VBK, ENB, FB,
These are the top 5 holdings of McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc.
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 137,840 shares, 16.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 194,033 shares, 16.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 32,020 shares, 15.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.77%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 27,381 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.26%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 97,362 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.26%
McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $162.94 and $209.99, with an estimated average price of $182.95. The stock is now traded at around $188.240600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 16,268 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $191.51, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $180.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 8,984 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.93 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.77%. The purchase prices were between $416.68 and $478.25, with an estimated average price of $445.9. The stock is now traded at around $456.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 32,020 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.26%. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $82.55, with an estimated average price of $72.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.282900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 97,362 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 429.99%. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $359.57, with an estimated average price of $323.34. The stock is now traded at around $344.476500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 4,648 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8. The stock is now traded at around $313.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 9,039 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 173.46%. The purchase prices were between $213.3 and $301.21, with an estimated average price of $251.13. The stock is now traded at around $273.227600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,555 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 61.38%. The purchase prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09. The stock is now traded at around $3338.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 397 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $59.82 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $61.22.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $38.96.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)
McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $49.11 and $69.04, with an estimated average price of $59.44.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $354.36 and $466.15, with an estimated average price of $404.57.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $83.31 and $108.73, with an estimated average price of $96.5.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
McAlister, Sweet & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $126.16 and $139.01, with an estimated average price of $132.05.
