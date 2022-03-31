Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

FC Advisory LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

Investment company FC Advisory LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Norfolk Southern Corp, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FC Advisory LLC. As of 2022Q1, FC Advisory LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FC Advisory LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fc+advisory+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FC Advisory LLC
  1. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 111,874 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
  2. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 359,877 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  3. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 114,197 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 141,181 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 142,502 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.41%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.56 and $80.49, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.600100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,097 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $46.39 and $47.67, with an estimated average price of $47.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,871 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.73 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $125.51. The stock is now traded at around $123.148300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,866 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $55.33 and $64.59, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,923 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.95 and $139.92, with an estimated average price of $125.86. The stock is now traded at around $126.087000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,587 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.65 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $79.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,634 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324.60%. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $82.55, with an estimated average price of $72.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.282900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 28,563 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 102.42%. The purchase prices were between $162.16 and $1953.8, with an estimated average price of $521.63. The stock is now traded at around $162.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,131 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.13%. The purchase prices were between $22.71 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 44,510 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $78.52 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $79.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 27,064 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (GVI)

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $113.12, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $108.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,413 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $100.66 and $106.61, with an estimated average price of $104.08. The stock is now traded at around $101.404400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,875 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

FC Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $253.66 and $296.81, with an estimated average price of $275.65.



