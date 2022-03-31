FC Advisory LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

New Purchases: BSV, FTSL, TIP, VXUS, IJT, RHS, SCHD, FLTR, ESGV, IEFA, IEF, IWO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Norfolk Southern Corp, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FC Advisory LLC. As of 2022Q1, FC Advisory LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 111,874 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 359,877 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 114,197 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 141,181 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 142,502 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.41%

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.56 and $80.49, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.600100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,097 shares as of 2022-03-31.

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $46.39 and $47.67, with an estimated average price of $47.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,871 shares as of 2022-03-31.

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.73 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $125.51. The stock is now traded at around $123.148300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,866 shares as of 2022-03-31.

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $55.33 and $64.59, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,923 shares as of 2022-03-31.

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.95 and $139.92, with an estimated average price of $125.86. The stock is now traded at around $126.087000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,587 shares as of 2022-03-31.

FC Advisory LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.65 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $79.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,634 shares as of 2022-03-31.

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324.60%. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $82.55, with an estimated average price of $72.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.282900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 28,563 shares as of 2022-03-31.

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 102.42%. The purchase prices were between $162.16 and $1953.8, with an estimated average price of $521.63. The stock is now traded at around $162.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,131 shares as of 2022-03-31.

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.13%. The purchase prices were between $22.71 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 44,510 shares as of 2022-03-31.

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $78.52 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $79.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 27,064 shares as of 2022-03-31.

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $113.12, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $108.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,413 shares as of 2022-03-31.

FC Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $100.66 and $106.61, with an estimated average price of $104.08. The stock is now traded at around $101.404400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,875 shares as of 2022-03-31.

FC Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $253.66 and $296.81, with an estimated average price of $275.65.