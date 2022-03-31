Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund

New Purchases: JCPB, ISTB, JEMA, VSGX, BSCM, IBDW, GCC, PSK, NUE, BSCO, BSCN, V, IMTB, JSCP, BSCP, KO, BSCQ, XLE, SGOV, XLK, NULV, BSCR, BSCS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, sells JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2022Q1, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owns 215 stocks with a total value of $394 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 77,913 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 304,611 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 176,626 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.62% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 353,743 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3% Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) - 281,217 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.96%

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $53.91, with an estimated average price of $52.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 104,224 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.21 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.255900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 78,853 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $37.99 and $47.59, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $42.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 54,023 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,882 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.24 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $21.270200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 45,224 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.42 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $23.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.672900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 28,289 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 229.22%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $115.66, with an estimated average price of $112.53. The stock is now traded at around $109.560100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 88,191 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 104.59%. The purchase prices were between $25.76 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $27.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 247,085 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 765.12%. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $56.47. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 63,984 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 102.84%. The purchase prices were between $48.01 and $50.63, with an estimated average price of $49.39. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 106,096 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 33.96%. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $36.67. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 281,217 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 51.42%. The purchase prices were between $104.46 and $107.25, with an estimated average price of $105.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.489000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 46,053 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $51.47.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $207.04 and $263.2, with an estimated average price of $231.4.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $88.97 and $90.45, with an estimated average price of $89.84.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $73.82 and $85.24, with an estimated average price of $79.5.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.7 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $202.46.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $233.59 and $339.12, with an estimated average price of $276.59.