Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund

- New Purchases: JCPB, ISTB, JEMA, VSGX, BSCM, IBDW, GCC, PSK, NUE, BSCO, BSCN, V, IMTB, JSCP, BSCP, KO, BSCQ, XLE, SGOV, XLK, NULV, BSCR, BSCS,
- Added Positions: MUB, DFAC, IGIB, JPIB, PHDG, SUB, DFAE, SPTI, DFAS, DFAI, AVEM, SPIB, SUSB, VCIT, IQDG, ESGV, VSS, AVDE, VEA, QUAL, SPYV, EPS, IVV, ISCF, SPMD, MSFT, SCHX, AMZN, VTIP, IGSB, ESML, VWO, VIG, SWAN, DIS, CRM, SWKS, T, BRK.B, CSCO, ROKU, SPDW, SPLG, SJNK, GOOGL, AMT, USMV, MDT, PG, WMT, BLK, DFAX, GILD, IVLU, KLAC, MLM, MA, ORCL, SNY, MMM, BK, COF, D, ENB, FDX, FBHS, HBI, HD, INTC, INTU, VLUE, AGG, IBDV, JPM, MDLZ, NTRS, SCHF, SPEM, SPMB, SYY, CAT, CSX, CVS, DUK, USRT, IXUS, IQLT, ESGD, MCK, RTX, SCHC, XLP, VMBS, VXUS, VYM, HON, IAU, EFA, JCI, GLD, SPSM, TSLA, VV, VYMI,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, VOO, SPAB, IAGG, IBDN, IBDO, VTEB, FB, VCSH, ULST, MTUM, VO, VGT, BNDX, VBK, JMUB, JPST, VGIT, SPSB, IBDP, SPTM, DFAU, BND, PFF, VBR, IBMN, IBMO, IBDR, BIV, AAPL, IBDQ, VB, TAXF, PEP, IBDT, IBMM, IBDS, IBML, VEU, VGSH, EFAV, MCD, IBMQ, CVX, VUG, VNQ, ABBV, HYMB, LOW, ABT, IBMP, EAGG, ESGU, SPYD, SPY, DFUS, DFAT, TIP, VWOB, BAC, DIAL, XOM, VXF, IBDU, SLYV, WM, GOOG, HDV, LLY, CEF,
- Sold Out: JIGB, MGK, VIGI, CONE, PNC, SHW, EFG, EFV, XSOE, QQQ, IJR, SEE, SPTL, VCR, HBAN, MCHP, SPLV, VZ, ARKK, VFH, IQV,
For the details of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrett+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 77,913 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 304,611 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 176,626 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.62%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 353,743 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3%
- Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) - 281,217 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.96%
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $53.91, with an estimated average price of $52.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 104,224 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.21 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.255900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 78,853 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ET (JEMA)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $37.99 and $47.59, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $42.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 54,023 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,882 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.24 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $21.270200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 45,224 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.42 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $23.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.672900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 28,289 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 229.22%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $115.66, with an estimated average price of $112.53. The stock is now traded at around $109.560100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 88,191 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 104.59%. The purchase prices were between $25.76 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $27.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 247,085 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 765.12%. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $56.47. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 63,984 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 102.84%. The purchase prices were between $48.01 and $50.63, with an estimated average price of $49.39. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 106,096 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 33.96%. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $36.67. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 281,217 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 51.42%. The purchase prices were between $104.46 and $107.25, with an estimated average price of $105.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.489000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 46,053 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (JIGB)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $51.47.Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $207.04 and $263.2, with an estimated average price of $231.4.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $88.97 and $90.45, with an estimated average price of $89.84.Sold Out: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $73.82 and $85.24, with an estimated average price of $79.5.Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.7 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $202.46.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $233.59 and $339.12, with an estimated average price of $276.59.
