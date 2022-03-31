M&r Capital Management Inc Buys Discovery Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Stryker Corp, Sells iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Discover Financial Services

- New Purchases: HRL, ZTS, LMBS, GDX, SCPS, SHOP, PRU, CPB, XLF, XLE, XLC, XLB, XLI, VUG, BOH, VPL, VOO, VEU, VCIT, SPSB, XLY, IEUR, IEI, IOT, KD, COIN, VST, WFCPL.PFD, GCV, JEQ, RVT, SNY, MLM,
- Added Positions: DISCK, JPST, DISCA, SYF, LSXMK, SYK, KO, PEP, LIN, JNJ, ABT, ICE, XLK, ETN, PFE, UNP, ABBV, AMZN, CP, EWBC, NEE, SPGI, MRK, NVDA, ARCC, TFC, BMY, CNI, MDT, PG, REGN, RSG, CB, AFL, AMGN, BAC, BK, CSX, CL, COST, DEO, GIS, IRM, MPW, MS, DGX, TGT, USB, AWK, TSLA, FOXA, PLD, ADP, BP, BAX, CVX, XRAY, XOM, FAST, HSY, HD, INTC, MDLZ, LH, MCD, NFLX, OMC, PNC, SHEL, SHEL, CRM, TREX, UNH, VZ, WBA, WFC, ZBH, MA, BIP, PM, PBA, MGP, DT, BIPC, SNOW, GLD, IJR, SMH, SPYD, VIG, MO, BNS, LBTYA, VTRS, ORCL, PEG, SIRI, TJX, GUT, QRTEA, APO, PSX, NRZ, LTRPA, LBRDA, DEA, BATRA, BATRK, IAU, IWX, IXN, NOBL, SDY, SOCL, UCC, VTV, VXF, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: HEZU, AAPL, V, FB, DFS, NSC, PYPL, LOW, SQ, INSI, DVN, C, AVGO, ACN, DIS, ESBA, OGN, LBTYK, TD, VWO, STT, FUN, PFF, BX, MINT, AMLP, T, SNV, ITW, CI, EOG, KYN, FXI, MMM, VONV, VCSH, SPY, SHYG, CSCO, JKI, IWD, TPR, HDV, DD, EXPE, HSIC, LGF.B, MKC, RMCF, TTE, WM,
- Sold Out: EWG, JHS, PMX, PMF, PML, EZU, EPC, RDS.B, ENR, AMAT, CLX, SGRP, TMUS, DOW, REAL,
For the details of M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m%26r+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 210,989 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 65,717 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 31,814 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,736 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 170,163 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $52.2, with an estimated average price of $48.96. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,407 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $234.03, with an estimated average price of $197.72. The stock is now traded at around $189.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 413 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $49.39. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $38.91, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $38.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $41.87 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Scopus BioPharma Inc (SCPS)
M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Scopus BioPharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.6 and $1.7, with an estimated average price of $0.97. The stock is now traded at around $0.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 76,819 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 1574.93%. The purchase prices were between $23.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $27.24. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 106,626 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $52.34, with an estimated average price of $47.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 47,695 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)
M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 65.19%. The purchase prices were between $245.33 and $277.77, with an estimated average price of $258.74. The stock is now traded at around $266.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,801 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 46.46%. The purchase prices were between $270.99 and $346.41, with an estimated average price of $309.39. The stock is now traded at around $320.373700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,480 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 195.60%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.9, with an estimated average price of $129.05. The stock is now traded at around $130.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,092 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 40.33%. The purchase prices were between $141.13 and $175.2, with an estimated average price of $156.75. The stock is now traded at around $160.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,218 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $24.85 and $33.51, with an estimated average price of $30.47.Sold Out: John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS)
M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in John Hancock Income Securities Trust. The sale prices were between $12.9 and $15.15, with an estimated average price of $13.87.Sold Out: PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF)
M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $11.82 and $15.15, with an estimated average price of $13.26.Sold Out: PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX)
M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $11.09.Sold Out: PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML)
M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $13.14.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $37.79 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $45.52.
Here is the complete portfolio of M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying