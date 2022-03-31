M&r Capital Management Inc Buys Discovery Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Stryker Corp, Sells iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Discover Financial Services

New Purchases: HRL, ZTS, LMBS, GDX, SCPS, SHOP, PRU, CPB, XLF, XLE, XLC, XLB, XLI, VUG, BOH, VPL, VOO, VEU, VCIT, SPSB, XLY, IEUR, IEI, IOT, KD, COIN, VST, WFCPL.PFD, GCV, JEQ, RVT, SNY, MLM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Discovery Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Stryker Corp, Linde PLC, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Discover Financial Services, PayPal Holdings Inc, Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M&r Capital Management Inc. As of 2022Q1, M&r Capital Management Inc owns 444 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 210,989 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 65,717 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 31,814 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,736 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 170,163 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $52.2, with an estimated average price of $48.96. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,407 shares as of 2022-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $234.03, with an estimated average price of $197.72. The stock is now traded at around $189.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 413 shares as of 2022-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $49.39. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $38.91, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $38.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $41.87 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Scopus BioPharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.6 and $1.7, with an estimated average price of $0.97. The stock is now traded at around $0.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 76,819 shares as of 2022-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 1574.93%. The purchase prices were between $23.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $27.24. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 106,626 shares as of 2022-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $52.34, with an estimated average price of $47.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 47,695 shares as of 2022-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 65.19%. The purchase prices were between $245.33 and $277.77, with an estimated average price of $258.74. The stock is now traded at around $266.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,801 shares as of 2022-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 46.46%. The purchase prices were between $270.99 and $346.41, with an estimated average price of $309.39. The stock is now traded at around $320.373700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,480 shares as of 2022-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 195.60%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.9, with an estimated average price of $129.05. The stock is now traded at around $130.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,092 shares as of 2022-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 40.33%. The purchase prices were between $141.13 and $175.2, with an estimated average price of $156.75. The stock is now traded at around $160.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,218 shares as of 2022-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $24.85 and $33.51, with an estimated average price of $30.47.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in John Hancock Income Securities Trust. The sale prices were between $12.9 and $15.15, with an estimated average price of $13.87.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $11.82 and $15.15, with an estimated average price of $13.26.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $11.09.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $13.14.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $37.79 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $45.52.