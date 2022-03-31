Confluence Investment Management Llc Buys S&P Global Inc, Clarivate PLC, The Hershey Co, Sells Pfizer Inc, , Axalta Coating Systems

- New Purchases: SPGI, CLVT, HSY, LESL, IBTK, BSMV, XLV, MGPI, LZAGY, SHM, HYMB, FSK, SMCAY, AEM, TTE, ING, XOM, E, LYSDY, IVPAF, SQM, BAP, CF, ALB,
- Added Positions: TLT, DNB, PDBC, IBTF, IBTG, SLG, MMM, FIS, LMT, PII, IBDR, MDYV, CLX, GILD, KMI, DOW, BIPC, BSMU, MUB, BDX, CL, DLR, ETR, MDT, SBUX, MDYG, SPY, APD, DCI, NP, NJR, NDSN, ORCL, PPG, TROW, TJX, MA, BBDC, ZURVY, FBHS, HXGBY, RMAX, BKI, AOUT, IBDS, IBDT, IBDV, IBMN, IBMO, IBMP, IBTI, SLYG, SLYV, SPDW, AMZN, AAPL, GOLD, MTRN, CAE, CTRA, CCJ, CLF, CBSH, COP, CLB, DD, EOG, EXPD, FARO, FSP, FCX, GD, GOOGL, JPM, NATH, NTUS, NKE, NWN, PRFT, PXD, SHEL, SHEL, RGLD, SA, SCCO, BNPQY, UOVEY, TECK, CLR, AWK, FQVLF, PNGAY, KMTUY, KDP, AGNC, SRUUF, THR, MOS, GLNCY, FANG, SHOP, GSM, PAGS, IIIV, CHK, BSCP, BSMT, EWU, EWUS, IBDP, IBDU, IBMM, IBMQ, IBTE, IBTJ, RVNU, TFI, VGK, XHB,
- Reduced Positions: AXTA, ACN, MBB, SPYV, IEF, IAU, HCSG, CERN, CNNE, SPYG, MLN, BRO, HD, GGG, MSFT, PAYX, IWD, CVX, DLTR, IBMK, SCM, NXPI, VBTX, TSM, SONY, BKNG, AAGIY, MRTN, LOW, VNT, BAM, EMXC, ERIC, BRP, VALE, MINT, XLF, XNGSY, XLB, APTV, LZRFY, ICLR, PAHC, BABA, CYBR, YUMC, ASAI, ZTO, AA, WXXWY, WNS, CTVA, FMX, NTDOY, NVDA, LRLCY, KB, INFY, IBN, HDB, GFI, NVO, RDY, COST, CBD, ZNH, SNP, BMRC, BIDU, MMYT, PKX, RIO, RHHBY, WMMVY, WCN, WTW, DBSDY, MELI, FNV, V, EC, TCEHY, LVMUY, HTHT, GBOOY,
- Sold Out: PFE, INFO, IBTB, IUSV, XLI, IBTD, IGSB, IWN, KL, FANUY, YNDX, PFLT, SLV, EQX, SILV, ANFGF, JAZZ, PAAS, VWO, AINV,
- Diageo PLC (DEO) - 870,807 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 1,295,265 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,038,033 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- Fastenal Co (FAST) - 2,809,731 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 521,547 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $373.37 and $461.1, with an estimated average price of $407.24. The stock is now traded at around $415.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 153,392 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $24.51, with an estimated average price of $16.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,312,684 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $193.21 and $216.65, with an estimated average price of $203.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 108,330 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)
Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.93 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.8. The stock is now traded at around $20.848900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,040,694 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK)
Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.57 and $23.14, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $21.657600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 613,477 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV)
Confluence Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $24.85, with an estimated average price of $23.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.443100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 270,661 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 189.04%. The purchase prices were between $128.66 and $143.91, with an estimated average price of $137.75. The stock is now traded at around $131.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 190,162 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)
Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc by 49.85%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,571,894 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 214.44%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,013,460 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (IBTF)
Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF by 94.41%. The purchase prices were between $24.2 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 709,584 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG)
Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 81.60%. The purchase prices were between $23.91 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $24.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 659,828 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Confluence Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 28.61%. The purchase prices were between $86.25 and $121.71, with an estimated average price of $104.66. The stock is now traded at around $103.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 167,923 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $45.75 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $51.88.Sold Out: (INFO)
Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $105.52 and $129.91, with an estimated average price of $116.3.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (IBTB)
Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $25.34 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $25.36.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $74.62.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD)
Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $25.06 and $25.48, with an estimated average price of $25.28.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Confluence Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $95.28 and $106.7, with an estimated average price of $101.28.
