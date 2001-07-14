American Water Recognized for Its Leadership and Commitment to Employees & Communities

American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that it has been recognized on Newsweek%26rsquo%3Bs+2022+list+of+America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Trusted+Companies and honored as a VETS+Indexes+3+Star+Employer. These recognitions illustrate American Water’s continued commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

American Water is the top-ranked water utility company on the Newsweek list and ranked 14th in the Energy and Utilities industry. Companies were selected based on a holistic approach to evaluating customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.

The VETS Indexes 3 Star Employer Award recognizes American Water’s commitment to recruit, hire, retain, develop and support veteran employees. The VETS Indexes Employer Awards are reserved for organizations who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to veterans and the military community.

Learn more about American Water’s commitment to ESG principles here.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005729/en/