SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its first quarter results on Monday, April 25, 2022 after market close.
SBA will host a conference call on Monday, April 25, 2022 to discuss these results.
The call may be accessed as follows:
|
When:
Monday, April 25, 2022 at 5:00 PM (EDT)
|
Dial-in Number:
844-867-6169
|
Access Code:
1653120
|
Conference Name:
SBA First Quarter 2022 Results
|
Replay Available:
(866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 9041995
|
Internet Access:
About SBA Communications Corporation
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 35,000 communications sites in sixteen markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines. SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005898/en/