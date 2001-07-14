Better Therapeutics to Participate in Chardan's Virtual Prescription Digital Therapeutics Summit

Better+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing nutritional cognitive behavioral therapy (nCBT) to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Kevin Appelbaum, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at Chardan's Virtual Prescription Digital Therapeutics Summit on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast will be available on the Presentations and Events section on the Better+Therapeutics+investor+site for approximately 90 days after the event.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics is a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company has developed a proprietary platform for the development of FDA-regulated, software-based solutions for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions. The cognitive behavioral therapy delivered by Better Therapeutics’ PDT is designed to enable changes in neural pathways of the brain so lasting changes in behavior become possible. Addressing the underlying causes of these diseases has the potential to dramatically improve patient health while lowering healthcare costs. Better Therapeutics clinically validated mobile applications are intended to be prescribed by physicians and reimbursed like traditional medicines.

For more information visit: bettertx.com.

