Paycom Receives National Awards for Best Outlook, Departments

Paycom+Software%2C+Inc.%2C+%28NYSE%3APAYC%29, a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, has been recognized by Comparably for Best Company Outlook, Best Marketing Department and Best Sales Department, in each case based on anonymous feedback submitted by employees in the last 12 months. Paycom ranked among the top large companies in the nation for Best Company Outlook, and its marketing and sales departments were recognized as the No. 5 and No. 15 teams in the nation, respectively.

“We have long been committed to our people, technology and clients and are excited to earn these workplace accolades,” said Holly Faurot, Paycom chief sales officer. “We’re proud to be a creative and innovative organization where people thrive.”

Comparably’s Best Company Outlook award measures employees’ confidence in the company’s future success, how likely they are to recommend the company to a friend and how excited they are to go to work. As the only company headquartered in Oklahoma to make the list, Paycom ranked among the country’s top 100 large businesses. Paycom was also the only Oklahoma company recognized in the Best Marketing Teams and Best Sales Teams categories nationwide.

The 2022 Comparably awards were tallied between March 2021 and March 2022. As a workplace culture and review site, Comparably measured nearly 20 different workplace culture categories — from compensation, leadership and co-workers to work-life balance, professional development opportunities, perks and benefits.

Paycom was listed among Comparably’s Best+Companies+for+Women in the U.S. for 2021, an honor that precedes Paycom’s recent recognition on Forbes’ list of Best+Midsized+Employers and one of the nation’s Top+Workplaces in Feb. 2022.

Paycom prides itself on caring for the whole person, providing $1 health care, free access to Paycom’s fully equipped fitness center, four acres of green space, catered lunches, well-being advisors and more. Additionally, Paycom values diversity, inclusion and belonging; is inclusive of all members of its community; and is hiring for many positions across its growing workforce.

About Paycom

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

