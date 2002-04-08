Global Ship Lease Files its Annual Report for 2021 on Form 20F

LONDON, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (:GSL) (the "Company") has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").



In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, a copy of the Form 20-F can be found under the Investor Relations section (Annual Reports) of the Company's website at http://www.globalshiplease.com. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the audited financial statements free of charge by contacting the Company at [email protected] or by writing to Global Ship Lease, Inc., care of Global Ship Lease Services Limited, 25 Wilton Road, London, SW1V 1LW, United Kingdom or by telephoning The IGB Group at +1-646-673-9701.

About Global Ship Lease



Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2008.



As at March 1, 2022, Global Ship Lease owned 65 containerships, ranging from 1,118 to 11,040 TEU, with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 TEU. 32 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.



Adjusted to include all charters agreed, and ships contracted to be purchased, up to March 1, 2022, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters as at December 31, 2021, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company’s control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.6 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $1.79 billion. Contracted revenue was $2.04 billion, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 3.3 years.

