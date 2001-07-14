Horace Mann to announce first-quarter 2022 financial results on May 5

Horace Mann Educators Corporation ( NYSE:HMN, Financial) plans to release its first-quarter 2022 results on Thursday, May 5, after the market closes. At that time, the quarterly news release, investor supplement and investor presentation will be available on the company’s website at investors.horacemann.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Friday, May 6 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors can access the call webcast via the Events page of the company’s investor site or by dialing 844-735-3325. For the webcast, please log on to the site several minutes in advance to register and download any required audio software. On-demand replay will be available later that day.

Beginning with first-quarter 2022, Horace Mann will report financial results in three operating segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The Supplemental & Group Benefits segment will include the Supplemental business as well as the results of Madison National Life Insurance Company, following its acquisition in January 2022. Historical data through year-end 2021 that reflects this new segment structure is now available on the “Quarterly Results” page of the company’s investor site. The change in segment reporting does not affect the company’s previously reported consolidated results of operations, financial condition or cash flows.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest financial services company focused on helping America’s educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

