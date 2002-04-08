Plains All American Announces Officer Promotion and Appointment

HOUSTON, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American -- In association with the company's succession planning efforts, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. ( PAA) and Plains GP Holdings ( PAGP) today announced the promotion of Neil Lyons to Senior Vice President, Commercial for its Canadian operations and the appointment of Will Abney as Vice President Mergers, Acquisitions and Strategic Planning.



"We are pleased for Neil to assume increasing commercial responsibilities at Plains and for Will to join the organization," stated Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains All American. “Neil is an integral member of our Canadian leadership team. The experience, expertise and guidance he brings to our commercial business is fundamental as we continue to position ourselves to deliver on our goals.” Chiang continued, "Will brings a deep knowledge and strong relationships within the Permian region. Will’s commercial leadership experience and strategic expertise will be valuable in leading our acquisition, divestitures and joint venture activities and advancing our strategic planning and corporate business development activities.”

In his 15 years at Plains, Mr. Lyons has assumed increasingly senior leadership roles within the organization. He is currently responsible for overseeing Plains’ Canadian commodity supply, commercial logistics, physical and financial trading, and with his promotion will assume oversight of our Canadian trucking business. Over the years, Mr. Lyons has consistently worked to optimize our business and maximize profitability, demonstrating entrepreneurship, global thinking and innovation. Mr. Lyons holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary.

Mr. Abney has more than two decades of energy industry experience, including his most recent position as Executive Vice President of Business Development for Oryx Midstream Services. His prior roles include serving as outside legal counsel to oil and gas companies and holding various in-house legal and commercial leadership positions for private equity-sponsored portfolio companies focused on asset acquisition and development across the upstream and midstream energy value chain. Mr. Abney earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with honors from Southern Methodist University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Plains

PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation and other infrastructure assets serving key producing basins, transportation corridors and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 6 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL.

PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America.

PAA and PAGP are headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.plains.com.

Contact:

Michael Gladstein

Director, Investor Relations

(866) 809-1291

Karen Rugaard Ward

Sr. Manager, Government & Public Affairs

(866) 809-1291