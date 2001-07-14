Salem Media Announces the Retirement of Mike Shields and Promotion of Segar Kannan

Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Mike Shields, General Manager in San Francisco has announced his plan to retire in June 2022.

David Santrella, Chief Executive Officer, said “Mike has been leading Salem’s San Francisco cluster for 11 years and has built a solid team, terrific culture, and delivered growth in both revenue and operating income yearly. Mike has had a great run than includes nearly 50 years in media and he has been a pleasure to work with. We wish them a multitude of blessings!”

The company also announced that Segar Kannan, General Sales Manager in Portland, will become the next General Manager in San Francisco. Mr. Kannan has served for 23 years with Salem, beginning as an Account Executive, Local Sales Manager, and the past 15 years as General Sales Manager. Mr. Santrella added “he is a leader who has worked hard, driven his team to excellence in digital revenue and earned this opportunity at the next level of leadership.” Kannan said, “I am looking forward to a new chapter in this journey and excited to see what Gods plan is for me, the stations, and the City.”

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

