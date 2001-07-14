Paramount's 111 Sutter Street Achieves LEED Platinum and the Distinction of Highest Scoring LEED Project in San Francisco

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that 111 Sutter Street has achieved LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum and was San Francisco’s highest scoring LEED Project in 2021. The USGBC’s (U.S. Green Building Council) LEED certification is among the most esteemed sustainable building recognition programs globally.

“111 Sutter’s distinguished LEED achievement is a testament to our continuous dedication to sustainability and responsible building operations,” said Wilbur Paes, Paramount’s Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. “We are extremely proud that we consistently deliver this same level of excellence throughout our portfolio, as 100% of our office properties are either LEED Gold or Platinum certified.”

Including 111 Sutter Street, Paramount’s portfolio boasts an impressive 11.3 million square feet of LEED Gold or Platinum certified properties. The Company’s high quality, efficient, and sustainable assets are key to the value proposition they offer both existing and prospective tenants who are focused on sustainability now more than ever before.

“LEED is a transformative tool that ensures a building is designed and operated to achieve high performance, improve human health, and protect the environment,” said Peter Templeton, President and CEO, USGBC. “In achieving Platinum-level recertification, the project at 111 Sutter Street is leading the way in the industry and helping USGBC continue towards our goal of green buildings for everyone.”

111 Sutter’s LEED rating improved from Gold to Platinum due to exemplary performance in energy, water, and waste conservation. A real-time energy management platform, advanced lighting technologies, and daylight harvesting result in reduced energy consumption throughout the asset. Additionally, low-flow fixtures have been installed to decrease water usage and stringent waste management procedures are followed to optimize recycling and composting. These efforts have contributed to 111 Sutter being home to notable not-for-profit and environmentally-focused tenants such as the Natural Resources Defense Council and Save The Redwoods League.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005054/en/