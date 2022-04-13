Ouster to Present at Upcoming Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Automotive Summit

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries, announced today that its CEO, Angus Pacala, will be presenting and offering individual meetings at the upcoming Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Automotive Summit.

Date: April 13, 2022

Presentation Time: 12:40 p.m. PT / 3:40 p.m. ET

Please contact your Bank of America sales representative to request a one-on-one meeting with management at these events. To view the presentation webcasts, visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ouster.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is building a safer and more sustainable future through its high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries. Ouster’s sensors offer an attractive combination of price and performance with the flexibility to span hundreds of use-cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005937/en/