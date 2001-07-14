ITT Acquires Habonim, Leading Provider of Industrial Valves and Actuators, With Annual Sales of $44 Million in 2021

April 4, 2022-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced it has acquired privately-held Habonim for $140 million in an all-cash transaction. Habonim will become part of ITT’s Industrial Process (IP) segment. The acquisition closed in the second quarter of 2022 and is expected to be accretive to ITT’s consolidated EBITDA margin.

Based in Kfar HaNassi, Israel, Habonim is a leading designer and manufacturer of valves, valve automation and actuation for the gas distribution (including LNG), biotech and harsh application service sectors. The company’s highly differentiated business model allows for the commercialization of a majority of its products through distribution while maintaining its end-user relationships. Habonim also sells directly to original equipment manufacturers and integrators for customized solutions. The company has operations in Israel, the U.S., and the Netherlands and employs over 200 highly skilled professionals globally.

“Habonim is a great addition to the ITT portfolio,” said Luca Savi, Chief Executive Officer and President of ITT. “The company’s complementary ball valves offering and focus on harsh applications in attractive end markets will drive stronger sales growth for Industrial Process and ITT over the long term. Like ITT, Habonim has developed strong, lasting relationships with its customers and end users based on consistent quality and their ability to offer highly engineered solutions. The acquisition provides ITT access to new, attractive niche markets, expands IP’s existing specialty valves portfolio, including through its cryogenic and hydrogen ball valves offerings for green energy applications, and builds on an already strong distribution network in North America.”

“Becoming part of ITT is a very important and exciting step for Habonim on our path to grow and expand our global leadership in the highly performing valves and automated-valves markets,” said Ilan Gilboa, Habonim CEO. “The global reach, expertise in the Industrial Process business, and the shared, highly engineered approach to solving problems and creating value for our customers will allow us to move forward much faster and with a greater impact as part of ITT. We are excited to begin the next chapter at Habonim.”

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

