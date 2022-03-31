Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Old National Bancorp, Amazon.com Inc, First Merchants Corp, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, American Tower Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co

New Purchases: ONB, FRME, COP,

Mishawaka, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Old National Bancorp, Amazon.com Inc, First Merchants Corp, ConocoPhillips, Walmart Inc, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, American Tower Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, General Mills Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO. As of 2022Q1, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owns 104 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,596 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Ball Corp (BLL) - 77,035 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 25,514 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,804 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 13,934 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Old National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $20.02, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $16.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 72,778 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in First Merchants Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.52 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,516 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $73.77 and $107.5, with an estimated average price of $91.85. The stock is now traded at around $100.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.53%. The purchase prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09. The stock is now traded at around $3366.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 674 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 42.71%. The purchase prices were between $133.53 and $149.87, with an estimated average price of $140.86. The stock is now traded at around $151.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,678 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 35.50%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,278 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $226.87 and $286.38, with an estimated average price of $243.87.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $62.27 and $69.9, with an estimated average price of $67.13.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $72.2 and $85.22, with an estimated average price of $79.28.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $117.53 and $144.59, with an estimated average price of $132.15.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 75.06%. The sale prices were between $141.13 and $175.2, with an estimated average price of $156.75. The stock is now traded at around $161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO still held 2,452 shares as of 2022-03-31.