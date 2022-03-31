Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Royal Bank of Canada

New Purchases: UCBI, FBNC, ITIC, COMM, CSX, WRLD, GPI, WTS, PECO, ALB, MAS, SCSC, SWK, WPC, CNNE, XRAY, NVAX, SEIC, WY, SAIC, FGEN, SCHJ, ALV, CAH, CW, EWBC, FFBC, FSP, HOG, KMB, PSA, DNP, AWK, ENSG, KEYS, ENR, APPH, HUMA, DLN, TLT, XLE, AES, AGCO, ANF, ACCO, AEG, A, ADS, ACH, AMED, HES, AMX, AFG, ABC, IVZ, ACGL, ARW, MTOR, RIOT, BCE, BWA, BRO, BRKR, BLDR, BG, CF, GIB, CAJ, COF, CSL, CAR, CNC, CNP, LUMN, LNG, CHS, CHT, CIEN, CLF, TPR, CMA, CBSH, CIG, CCK, DHI, DVA, RDY, ETN, ESLT, ERIE, FNB, FMC, FITB, FL, BEN, GNTX, GFI, GT, HEI, HOLX, HRL, HBAN, IP, JKHY, J, JNPR, KEY, LKQ, LSCC, LII, MTB, MKSI, MCK, MUFG, MT, MHK, MOH, NRG, NTAP, NWL, NI, NMR, ORLY, PCAR, PCG, PSO, PENN, PTR, PGR, QGEN, RJF, REG, RHI, ROST, RCL, STX, XPO, SCI, SIRI, SWKS, SWBI, SNA, SSYS, SNV, TS, TTC, TSN, UAA, MTN, VVI, WCN, WSO, WHR, WMB, WTW, WIT, HEI.A, L, FTS, SUZ, ET, PDT, TECK, TNL, GSAT, OC, TMUS, ACM, JAZZ, DISCK, STLA, H, LEA, PBA, GMAB, TRGP, FRC, NMFC, MOS, VIPS, FIVE, PANW, PNR, NCLH, FWONA, BLUE, AMBC, TWTR, XNCR, ALLY, NLTX, CTRE, ANET, RESN, ACB, SYF, CFG, SYNH, STOR, SEDG, BKI, BLD, CC, HPE, UA, NGVT, ASIX, VST, CRSP, LW, WTTR, ARGX, ROKU, SPCE, VYNE, EQH, WH, VNE, REZI, ORTX, WF, WF, AMCR, BBIO, PNTG, BNTX, LAZR, GTX, RAM, PTLO, TSVT, GRNA, BRCC, ACES, BSCU, BUZZ, DSJA, HNDL, IJS, MINT, PBW, SCHD, SCHX, SCHY, VCR, VOX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF, Apple Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Royal Bank of Canada, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2022Q1, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owns 1013 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,635,931 shares, 13.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 798,535 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) - 526,988 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) - 657,942 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 109,330 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.24%

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in United Community Banks Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $36.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 41,644 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $41.28 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $44.71. The stock is now traded at around $40.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,107 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Investors Title Co. The purchase prices were between $187 and $210.57, with an estimated average price of $199.38. The stock is now traded at around $205.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,937 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.86 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $9.18. The stock is now traded at around $7.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 61,923 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $37.8, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,973 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in World Acceptance Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.7 and $229.32, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April by 509.90%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $29.66, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 243,858 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.23. The stock is now traded at around $147.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 109,330 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 161.34%. The purchase prices were between $77.77 and $81, with an estimated average price of $79.44. The stock is now traded at around $77.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 42,711 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 391.21%. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 101,965 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3154.37%. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $31.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 61,052 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.65%. The purchase prices were between $150.62 and $182.01, with an estimated average price of $168.23. The stock is now traded at around $178.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 42,561 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Spire Inc. The sale prices were between $62.85 and $71.76, with an estimated average price of $66.25.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.25 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $21.75.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.22 and $50.47, with an estimated average price of $50.36.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The sale prices were between $35.53 and $38.09, with an estimated average price of $36.88.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $126.16 and $139.01, with an estimated average price of $132.05.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 51.53%. The sale prices were between $764.04 and $1199.78, with an estimated average price of $934.99. The stock is now traded at around $1145.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC still held 839 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 94.84%. The sale prices were between $31.06 and $60.96, with an estimated average price of $44.01. The stock is now traded at around $57.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC still held 787 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 58.09%. The sale prices were between $147.64 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $155.37. The stock is now traded at around $158.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC still held 852 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 41.61%. The sale prices were between $105.02 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $112.17. The stock is now traded at around $110.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC still held 2,405 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.57%. The sale prices were between $66.84 and $79.66, with an estimated average price of $74.79. The stock is now traded at around $74.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC still held 2,878 shares as of 2022-03-31.