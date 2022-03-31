Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Franklin FTSE Europe ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF

- New Purchases: FLEE, NANR, FLJH, FHLC, TFLO, SRLN, RSP, ESGU, IXN, EFV, ESGE, IJR, IUSB, IXG, EFG, IYE, MORT, REM, TIP, VLUE, SPXX, HEP, KLAC, MMLP, OKE, ROST, SPH, ANTM, DSU, EVV, EA, EXG, QQQX, BX, LPLA, PJT, RBLX, LCID, COMT,
- Added Positions: XLV, FSTA, IFRA, IWS, VOT, IEFA, IVV, FISV, IEMG, AVGO, IDV, GOVT, TLH, FB, HCA, SSNC, DG, AB, UNH, USB, TSN, SWK, MU, LH, JNJ, FDX, CVX, CBRE, AZO, AAPL, ABC, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: VGK, FLOT, KBWB, IYT, MOO, OVL, XLB, XLE, VOO, OVB, MINT, JPST, GSY, ICSH, HD, FIXD, AGG, USMV, OVM, IGV, IETC, XHE, PJP, SUB, MUB, GSLC, ARKG, XLY, XLC, XLI, XLK, XLP, T, SOCL, PBS, SQ, VZ, MRK, INTC, XOM, CSCO, AMZN,
- Sold Out: EFAV, EEMV, VO, VBK, BIL, COP, AMAT, MBSD, PSX, HERO, EMB, EMLC, EWC, GAMR, CHIS, ITOT, SEIX, VCLT, VPL, CHIX, PYPL, SHOP, TSLA, UPS, TSM, CDMO, NOK, LNC, KO, BMY, BAC, TFC,
For the details of Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advocacy+wealth+management+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC
- Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) - 2,553,976 shares, 17.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.6%
- iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 1,724,337 shares, 15.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.14%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 181,829 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
- Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) - 3,185,715 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 315,943 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106637.50%
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $29.66, with an estimated average price of $27.65. The stock is now traded at around $27.263900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 1,083,624 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.28 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $51.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 264,411 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.59 and $32.23, with an estimated average price of $30.25. The stock is now traded at around $31.356800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 362,708 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.42 and $67.93, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $65.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 44,741 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.25 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $50.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,474 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.83 and $108.09, with an estimated average price of $99.87. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 304 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 106637.50%. The purchase prices were between $126.16 and $139.01, with an estimated average price of $132.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.57%. The holding were 315,943 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33301.11%. The purchase prices were between $42.97 and $46.67, with an estimated average price of $45.27. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 510,369 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 225.27%. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $37.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 414,495 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $111.8 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $117.33. The stock is now traded at around $120.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 291,013 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.21%. The purchase prices were between $199.48 and $251.02, with an estimated average price of $220.46. The stock is now traded at around $227.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 78,864 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $92.6 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $101.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 294 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $67.73 and $76.65, with an estimated average price of $72.57.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $58.6 and $64.21, with an estimated average price of $62.03.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.38 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $91.41.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $224.28 and $282.83, with an estimated average price of $246.23.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $219.17 and $252.59, with an estimated average price of $234.02.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $119.22 and $167, with an estimated average price of $138.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC. Also check out:
1. Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC keeps buying