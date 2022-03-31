Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Franklin FTSE Europe ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF

New Purchases: FLEE, NANR, FLJH, FHLC, TFLO, SRLN, RSP, ESGU, IXN, EFV, ESGE, IJR, IUSB, IXG, EFG, IYE, MORT, REM, TIP, VLUE, SPXX, HEP, KLAC, MMLP, OKE, ROST, SPH, ANTM, DSU, EVV, EA, EXG, QQQX, BX, LPLA, PJT, RBLX, LCID, COMT,

FLEE, NANR, FLJH, FHLC, TFLO, SRLN, RSP, ESGU, IXN, EFV, ESGE, IJR, IUSB, IXG, EFG, IYE, MORT, REM, TIP, VLUE, SPXX, HEP, KLAC, MMLP, OKE, ROST, SPH, ANTM, DSU, EVV, EA, EXG, QQQX, BX, LPLA, PJT, RBLX, LCID, COMT, Added Positions: XLV, FSTA, IFRA, IWS, VOT, IEFA, IVV, FISV, IEMG, AVGO, IDV, GOVT, TLH, FB, HCA, SSNC, DG, AB, UNH, USB, TSN, SWK, MU, LH, JNJ, FDX, CVX, CBRE, AZO, AAPL, ABC, AXP,

XLV, FSTA, IFRA, IWS, VOT, IEFA, IVV, FISV, IEMG, AVGO, IDV, GOVT, TLH, FB, HCA, SSNC, DG, AB, UNH, USB, TSN, SWK, MU, LH, JNJ, FDX, CVX, CBRE, AZO, AAPL, ABC, AXP, Reduced Positions: VGK, FLOT, KBWB, IYT, MOO, OVL, XLB, XLE, VOO, OVB, MINT, JPST, GSY, ICSH, HD, FIXD, AGG, USMV, OVM, IGV, IETC, XHE, PJP, SUB, MUB, GSLC, ARKG, XLY, XLC, XLI, XLK, XLP, T, SOCL, PBS, SQ, VZ, MRK, INTC, XOM, CSCO, AMZN,

VGK, FLOT, KBWB, IYT, MOO, OVL, XLB, XLE, VOO, OVB, MINT, JPST, GSY, ICSH, HD, FIXD, AGG, USMV, OVM, IGV, IETC, XHE, PJP, SUB, MUB, GSLC, ARKG, XLY, XLC, XLI, XLK, XLP, T, SOCL, PBS, SQ, VZ, MRK, INTC, XOM, CSCO, AMZN, Sold Out: EFAV, EEMV, VO, VBK, BIL, COP, AMAT, MBSD, PSX, HERO, EMB, EMLC, EWC, GAMR, CHIS, ITOT, SEIX, VCLT, VPL, CHIX, PYPL, SHOP, TSLA, UPS, TSM, CDMO, NOK, LNC, KO, BMY, BAC, TFC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Franklin FTSE Europe ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF, SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC owns 205 stocks with a total value of $575 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advocacy+wealth+management+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) - 2,553,976 shares, 17.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.6% iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 1,724,337 shares, 15.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.14% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 181,829 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88% Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) - 3,185,715 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 315,943 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106637.50%

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $29.66, with an estimated average price of $27.65. The stock is now traded at around $27.263900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 1,083,624 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.28 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $51.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 264,411 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.59 and $32.23, with an estimated average price of $30.25. The stock is now traded at around $31.356800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 362,708 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.42 and $67.93, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $65.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 44,741 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.25 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $50.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,474 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.83 and $108.09, with an estimated average price of $99.87. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 304 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 106637.50%. The purchase prices were between $126.16 and $139.01, with an estimated average price of $132.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.57%. The holding were 315,943 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33301.11%. The purchase prices were between $42.97 and $46.67, with an estimated average price of $45.27. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 510,369 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 225.27%. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $37.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 414,495 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $111.8 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $117.33. The stock is now traded at around $120.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 291,013 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.21%. The purchase prices were between $199.48 and $251.02, with an estimated average price of $220.46. The stock is now traded at around $227.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 78,864 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $92.6 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $101.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 294 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $67.73 and $76.65, with an estimated average price of $72.57.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $58.6 and $64.21, with an estimated average price of $62.03.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.38 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $91.41.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $224.28 and $282.83, with an estimated average price of $246.23.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $219.17 and $252.59, with an estimated average price of $234.02.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $119.22 and $167, with an estimated average price of $138.06.