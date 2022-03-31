IMPACTfolio, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF,

New Purchases: XLRE, KRBN, ZTS, PEP, PFE, ACN, SPGI, AXP, MS, IVV, EMXF,

XLRE, KRBN, ZTS, PEP, PFE, ACN, SPGI, AXP, MS, IVV, EMXF, Added Positions: ESGD, MUB, ESGU, ESGV, CHGX, ESGE, AAPL, NUSC, CMF, SUSC, EUSB, SUSB, NUDM, MSFT, NUEM, MSI, WST, XYL, CDNS, BLK, INTU, CBRE, RF, TT, A, NVDA, PNC, RHI, TSLA,

ESGD, MUB, ESGU, ESGV, CHGX, ESGE, AAPL, NUSC, CMF, SUSC, EUSB, SUSB, NUDM, MSFT, NUEM, MSI, WST, XYL, CDNS, BLK, INTU, CBRE, RF, TT, A, NVDA, PNC, RHI, TSLA, Reduced Positions: ESML, DCP, VOO, VTI, FDX, VGSH,

ESML, DCP, VOO, VTI, FDX, VGSH, Sold Out: DMXF, USXF, INFO, IDXX, CSX, NWL, WAT, FB, SPYG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, AXS Change Finance ESG ETF, sells iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF, , IDEXX Laboratories Inc, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IMPACTfolio, LLC. As of 2022Q1, IMPACTfolio, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IMPACTfolio, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/impactfolio%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 259,027 shares, 14.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.63% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 159,078 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.10% Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 182,305 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.41% iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) - 306,587 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) - 411,380 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.79%

IMPACTfolio, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $43.73 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $46.65. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 47,016 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMPACTfolio, LLC initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $49.26. The stock is now traded at around $47.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 43,116 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMPACTfolio, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $234.03, with an estimated average price of $197.72. The stock is now traded at around $188.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMPACTfolio, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.73 and $175.64, with an estimated average price of $168.01. The stock is now traded at around $169.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,223 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMPACTfolio, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,072 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMPACTfolio, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $301.62 and $407.21, with an estimated average price of $337.27. The stock is now traded at around $344.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,046 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMPACTfolio, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 50.63%. The purchase prices were between $67.21 and $80.45, with an estimated average price of $75.31. The stock is now traded at around $74.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 259,027 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMPACTfolio, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1863.53%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $115.66, with an estimated average price of $112.53. The stock is now traded at around $109.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 58,199 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMPACTfolio, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 33.10%. The purchase prices were between $92.83 and $108.09, with an estimated average price of $99.87. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 159,078 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMPACTfolio, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $73.98 and $88.1, with an estimated average price of $80.25. The stock is now traded at around $82.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 182,305 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMPACTfolio, LLC added to a holding in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 24.79%. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $31.56. The stock is now traded at around $31.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 411,380 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMPACTfolio, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 61.44%. The purchase prices were between $33.66 and $41.37, with an estimated average price of $38.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 183,450 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMPACTfolio, LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $56.09 and $69.19, with an estimated average price of $63.37.

IMPACTfolio, LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF. The sale prices were between $32.8 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.62.

IMPACTfolio, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $105.52 and $129.91, with an estimated average price of $116.3.

IMPACTfolio, LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $466.52 and $631.01, with an estimated average price of $525.51.

IMPACTfolio, LLC sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $33.34 and $37.8, with an estimated average price of $35.38.

IMPACTfolio, LLC sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $26.05, with an estimated average price of $23.17.