IMPACTfolio, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF,

- New Purchases: XLRE, KRBN, ZTS, PEP, PFE, ACN, SPGI, AXP, MS, IVV, EMXF,
- Added Positions: ESGD, MUB, ESGU, ESGV, CHGX, ESGE, AAPL, NUSC, CMF, SUSC, EUSB, SUSB, NUDM, MSFT, NUEM, MSI, WST, XYL, CDNS, BLK, INTU, CBRE, RF, TT, A, NVDA, PNC, RHI, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: ESML, DCP, VOO, VTI, FDX, VGSH,
- Sold Out: DMXF, USXF, INFO, IDXX, CSX, NWL, WAT, FB, SPYG,
For the details of IMPACTfolio, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/impactfolio%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of IMPACTfolio, LLC
- iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 259,027 shares, 14.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.63%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 159,078 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.10%
- Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 182,305 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.41%
- iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) - 306,587 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) - 411,380 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.79%
IMPACTfolio, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $43.73 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $46.65. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 47,016 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN)
IMPACTfolio, LLC initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $49.26. The stock is now traded at around $47.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 43,116 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
IMPACTfolio, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $234.03, with an estimated average price of $197.72. The stock is now traded at around $188.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
IMPACTfolio, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.73 and $175.64, with an estimated average price of $168.01. The stock is now traded at around $169.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,223 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
IMPACTfolio, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,072 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
IMPACTfolio, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $301.62 and $407.21, with an estimated average price of $337.27. The stock is now traded at around $344.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,046 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
IMPACTfolio, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 50.63%. The purchase prices were between $67.21 and $80.45, with an estimated average price of $75.31. The stock is now traded at around $74.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 259,027 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
IMPACTfolio, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1863.53%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $115.66, with an estimated average price of $112.53. The stock is now traded at around $109.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 58,199 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
IMPACTfolio, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 33.10%. The purchase prices were between $92.83 and $108.09, with an estimated average price of $99.87. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 159,078 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
IMPACTfolio, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $73.98 and $88.1, with an estimated average price of $80.25. The stock is now traded at around $82.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 182,305 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX)
IMPACTfolio, LLC added to a holding in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 24.79%. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $31.56. The stock is now traded at around $31.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 411,380 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
IMPACTfolio, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 61.44%. The purchase prices were between $33.66 and $41.37, with an estimated average price of $38.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 183,450 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (DMXF)
IMPACTfolio, LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $56.09 and $69.19, with an estimated average price of $63.37.Sold Out: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF)
IMPACTfolio, LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF. The sale prices were between $32.8 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.62.Sold Out: (INFO)
IMPACTfolio, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $105.52 and $129.91, with an estimated average price of $116.3.Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
IMPACTfolio, LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $466.52 and $631.01, with an estimated average price of $525.51.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
IMPACTfolio, LLC sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $33.34 and $37.8, with an estimated average price of $35.38.Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
IMPACTfolio, LLC sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $26.05, with an estimated average price of $23.17.
Here is the complete portfolio of IMPACTfolio, LLC. Also check out:
1. IMPACTfolio, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IMPACTfolio, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IMPACTfolio, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IMPACTfolio, LLC keeps buying