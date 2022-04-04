Phillips Edison & Company to Host PECO GROW Update for Financial Advisors and Retail Investors

CINCINNATI, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, plans to host a conference call and webcast on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, PECO will discuss results and highlights for 2021, the outlook for 2022, and answer questions from the financial advisor and retail investor audience.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Devin Murphy, and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host the conference call.

Conference Call Details: Date: Monday, April 18, 2022 Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 346-2646 International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-5249 Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=wpV6XJlN

A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call using the same link.



About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons, and Ahold Delhaize. As of February 28, 2022, PECO manages 291 shopping centers, including 270 wholly-owned centers comprising approximately 30.9 million square feet across 31 states, and 21 shopping centers owned in two institutional joint ventures. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one shopping center at a time.

