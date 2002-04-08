GitLab Welcomes Ashley Kramer as Chief Marketing And Strategy Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All-Remote - GitLab Inc. ( GTLB), The DevOps Platform, today announces that Ashley Kramer has joined the company as its Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. Kramer’s leadership experience at fast-growing companies like Tableau, Alteryx, and Amazon will lend invaluable guidance to GitLab as it continues to experience strong momentum in its DevOps platform adoption.



“I am excited to welcome Ashley Kramer as CMSO and to have her at the helm of our marketing organization,” said GitLab CEO and co-founder, Sid Sijbrandij. “I believe Ashley’s mix of marketing, product, and technology leadership positions make her well suited to lead as GitLab enters into the next phase of market leadership.”

GitLab estimates addressable market opportunity for DevOps software at $40 billion and its recent fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 financial results demonstrate that the market is moving from DIY DevOps composed of different tools to a DevOps Platform.

“As a former engineer, I am drawn to GitLab’s unique ability to solve a deep developer pain point - streamlining the development process and bringing innovative ideas to customers in a quicker and more efficient way,” said Kramer. “I am thrilled to join GitLab as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer and look forward to contributing to GitLab’s continued success.”

Kramer joins GitLab from Sisense, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Product Officer and was responsible for leading the company’s go-to-market and product strategy, brand awareness and revenue growth. Prior to that, as Senior Vice President of Product at Alteryx and Head of Cloud at Tableau, Kramer’s leadership contributed to both companies' post-IPO growth and market success. In its most recent earnings call, GitLab announced strong momentum for customers adopting its DevOps platform, evidenced by a revenue increase of 69% year-over-year and a dollar-based net retention rate that exceeded 152%. Kramer’s experience is well aligned with GitLab’s trajectory, making now a perfect time for her to join the company.

GitLab is The DevOps platform that empowers organizations to maximize the overall return on software development by delivering software faster and efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance. GitLab’s single application is easier to use, leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over all stages of the DevOps lifecycle. With GitLab, every team in your organization can collaboratively plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes faster with complete transparency, consistency, and traceability.

