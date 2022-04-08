CI Global Asset Management Announces Estimated Reinvested Distributions in Connection with Mergers

CI+Global+Asset+Management (CI GAM) announces the following estimated reinvested distributions (the “Estimated Reinvested Distributions”) in respect of the upcoming mergers of certain funds on or about April 8, 2022 (the “Termination Date”), which was first announced on November 29, 2021 in respect of the merger of CI Global Balanced Yield Private Pool and CI Global Balanced Yield Private Pool Class into CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool and December 10, 2021 in respect of the rest of the funds listed below. In all cases, these Estimated Reinvested Distributions will be reinvested on or about April 8, 2022 to unitholders of record on April 7, 2022.

The Estimated Reinvested Distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change.

and consolidated) CI Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF FAI $0.0000 CI Active Credit ETF FAO $0.0000 FAO.U $0.0000 (US$) CI Active Canadian Dividend ETF FDV $0.2465 CI MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF RWC $0.5632 CI MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF RWU $0.0000 RWU.B $0.0000 CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series) CINF $0.0000 CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series) CGAA $0.0326 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGR $0.8928 DGR.B $0.5617 CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGRC $0.2700

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with $370.2 billion in total assets as of February 28, 2022.

