Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Officer Promotions

HOUSTON, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KA Fund Advisors, LLC (“Kayne Anderson”), which serves as the adviser to Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (: KYN) and Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (: KMF, referred to collectively as the “Companies”), announced today the following promotions:



Terry Hart, who has previously served as Chief Financial Officer of the Companies, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, and Colby Parker, who has previously served as Vice President and Assistant Treasurer of the Companies, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer.

“We are very pleased to announce the promotions of Terry and Colby. Terry has been an integral part of our management team since joining Kayne Anderson in 2005. He has done a fantastic job as Chief Financial Officer over the past 17 years, and I’m sure he will continue that success in his new role as Chief Operating Officer,” said Jim Baker, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Companies.

“Likewise, Colby has been an essential member of our team since joining Kayne Anderson in 2014. His responsibilities administering our closed-end funds have continued to grow, and we have the utmost confidence in his ability to take over as Chief Financial Officer of the funds,” continued Mr. Baker.

“I am excited and honored to transition into this new leadership role. I have been fortunate to work with some outstanding team members in my past 17 years at Kayne Anderson and I look forward to continuing our work together to achieve great success for the closed-end funds,” said Mr. Hart.

“I want to thank Jim and Terry both for their leadership and mentorship in my time here at Kayne Anderson. I am grateful for this opportunity and committed to continuing our success as one of the leading energy infrastructure asset managers,” said Mr. Parker.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (: KYN) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the . The Company’s investment objective is to provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders. KYN intends to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Company’s most recent quarterly report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (: KMF) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the . The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to its stockholders. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Companies and Infrastructure Companies. The Fund anticipates that the majority of its investments will consist of investments in” NextGen” companies, which we define as Energy Companies and Infrastructure Companies that are meaningfully participating in, or benefitting from, the Energy Transition. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Fund’s most recent quarterly report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.

